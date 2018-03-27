Ad
Proactiva Open Arms rescued over 200 people earlier this month (Photo: Proactiva Open Arms)

Spanish NGO boat bosses face jail for rescuing Libya refugees

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Gerard Canals, operation officer at the NGO Proactiva Open Arms, is not afraid of jail. Earlier this month, the NGO helped save more than 200 people from drowning in the central Mediterranean.

"I may go to prison but I am not really worried because we did nothing wrong," he told EUobserver on Tuesday (27 March) in Brussels.

Canals, along with the captain of the NGO rescue ship, as well as the head of the mission, face 15 year prison sentences and millions of euros in fines for the...

