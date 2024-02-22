Ad
The government of German chancellor Olaf Scholz is lining up similar arrangements with Moldova, Kenya, Colombia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Germany speeds up Georgia and Morocco asylum returns

by Danny Callaghan, Berlin,

Germany is expanding agreements to return rejected asylum seekers to their countries of origin as part of a wider shift in Europe to curtail migration.

Since December, Germany has reached deals with Georgia and Morocco — while lining up similar arrangements with Moldova, Kenya, Colombia, Uzbekistan and...

Author Bio

Danny Callaghan is a freelance journalist from Bristol, based in Berlin. He covers migration, climate and public health policy.

