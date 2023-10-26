Ad
Italy's far-right prime minister Georgi Meloni praised the letter on migration sent by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Union)

Far-right Meloni praises von der Leyen's migration stance

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is sending out political signals that its top priority on migration is to shore up borders, send people packing, and prevent others from arriving.

A letter sent ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday (26 October) by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, lays out a vision on migration that appears to increasingly echo far-right grievances [see letter here and

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

