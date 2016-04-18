Italy wants EU bonds to fund migration policies

With Italy at risk of once again becoming a principal migratory route, Rome is trying to take the lead on strategy by floating ideas for funding migration policy with European bonds.
Italy called for the creation of "migration bonds" and "EU-Africa" bonds in a proposal for a "migration compact" briefly discussed at a foreign affairs ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.
The first category would be issued "to fund the migration management in member states and to finance the m...
