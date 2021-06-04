Ad
The socialist-led coalition government in Denmark has passed a new law, effectively outsourcing asylum (Photo: News Øresund - Johan Wessman)

Commission: outsourcing asylum 'illegal', after new Danish law

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Outsourcing asylum to countries outside Europe is not compatible with EU law, the European Commission confirmed on Thursday (3 June) - in the wake of controversial new Danish legislation.

"It is not possible under existing EU rules, or under the proposals of the new pact on migration and asylum," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters.

He also warned that such moves risks "undermining the foundations of the international protection system for the world's refugees."

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

