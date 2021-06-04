Commission: outsourcing asylum 'illegal', after new Danish law

Outsourcing asylum to countries outside Europe is not compatible with EU law, the European Commission confirmed on Thursday (3 June) - in the wake of controversial new Danish legislation.
"It is not possible under existing EU rules, or under the proposals of the new pact on migration and asylum," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters.
He also warned that such moves risks "undermining the foundations of the international protection system for the world's refugees."<...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
