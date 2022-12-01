Ad
euobserver
Turkey deported 50,000 Afghans to Kabul in the first eight months of this year (Photo: Michael Foley Photography)

Turkey's EU-funded detention centres ripe with abuse: NGO

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Afghan and Syrian nationals are being abused at EU-funded removal centres in Turkey amid a lack of proper monitoring and oversight, says Human Rights Watch.

The findings come at a time when Turkey is deporting large numbers of Afghans back to Kabul, despite the Taliban takeover last August, and as Ankara squeezes Syrian refugee rights ahead of next year's general election.

"...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Turkey beating Syrian refugees back to Syria, says rights NGO
NGOs tell Athens that Turkey is not safe for refugees
Why EU can't count on Turkey to protect asylum seekers
Turkey deported 50,000 Afghans to Kabul in the first eight months of this year (Photo: Michael Foley Photography)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections