Anna Lukashenko (r) with Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko (c) and other family members (Photo: president.gov.by)

Feature

Belarus dictator's family loves EU luxuries, flight data show

by Belarusian Investigative Center and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
Lavish birthday trips to Michelin-starred restaurants in France, skiing in Austria, and sunbathing in Italy — leaked flight data show how the family of ruthless Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko lived la dolce vita in Europe.

Meanwhile, a jailed opposition leader, Maria Kolesnikova, was taken into intensive care in hospital in Belarus this week, her relatives said.

She is one of thousands of victims of Lukashenko's crackdown on people who rejected his fake re-election i...

Author Bio

The Belarusian Investigative Center is a group of journalists in exile, part of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

