Belarus dictator's family loves EU luxuries, flight data show

Lavish birthday trips to Michelin-starred restaurants in France, skiing in Austria, and sunbathing in Italy — leaked flight data show how the family of ruthless Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko lived la dolce vita in Europe.

Meanwhile, a jailed opposition leader, Maria Kolesnikova, was taken into intensive care in hospital in Belarus this week, her relatives said.

She is one of thousands of victims of Lukashenko's crackdown on people who rejected his fake re-election i...