Critics say EU-funded reception centres on the Greek islands are a harbinger of what is in store under new EU asylum and migration pact (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Over 200 academics dub new EU border asylum law 'inhumane'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Over 200 academics spanning 66 mostly European universities are raising the alarm on new EU asylum rules they say will lead to mass detentions and erode rights.

Their letter follows an agreement earlier this week in the Council, representing states, signing off on a whole host of reforms that make-up the EU pact on asylum and migration.

Among those files is the asylum procedure regulation (APR) that aims to identify and return people with weak protection claims within 12 weeks.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Critics say EU-funded reception centres on the Greek islands are a harbinger of what is in store under new EU asylum and migration pact (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

