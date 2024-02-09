Over 200 academics dub new EU border asylum law 'inhumane'

Over 200 academics spanning 66 mostly European universities are raising the alarm on new EU asylum rules they say will lead to mass detentions and erode rights.

Their letter follows an agreement earlier this week in the Council, representing states, signing off on a whole host of reforms that make-up the EU pact on asylum and migration.

Among those files is the asylum procedure regulation (APR) that aims to identify and return people with weak protection claims within 12 weeks.