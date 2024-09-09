Brussels' mayor wants Belgium to stop Orban's 'migrant buses' at border

The mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, has said he wants any buses of migrants sent by Viktor Orban's Hungarian government to Brussels to be stopped at the Belgian border.
His exasperation follows plans by the Hungarian government to offer migrants seeking asylum free transport to Brussels, the EU capital, after Budapest was slapped with a €200m fine by the Eu...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
