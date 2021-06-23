Greece dismisses EU states' objections on refugee travel

Greece has entrenched its position on permitting migrants and refugees to travel freely throughout the European Union.
"The concept of 'secondary movement' is out of date," Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi told an online panel hosted by the London School of Economics on Tuesday (22 June).
Secondary movement refers to onward travel by migrants and refugees from the EU state they initially arrived in - often Italy or Greece.
The issue has caused political tensions amo...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
