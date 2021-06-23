Ad
euobserver
An new Amnesty International report has found fresh evidence of pushbacks in Greece (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Greece dismisses EU states' objections on refugee travel

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greece has entrenched its position on permitting migrants and refugees to travel freely throughout the European Union.

"The concept of 'secondary movement' is out of date," Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi told an online panel hosted by the London School of Economics on Tuesday (22 June).

Secondary movement refers to onward travel by migrants and refugees from the EU state they initially arrived in - often Italy or Greece.

The issue has caused political tensions amo...

Migration

