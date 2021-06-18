Number of people forcibly displaced reaches historic high

The number of people forced to flee their homes has risen to record numbers, says the United Nations.
A United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) report out on Friday (18 June) says 82.4 million people globally were displaced last year.
"This was more than double the level of a decade ago (41 million in 2010), and a four percent increase from the 2019 total of 79.5 million," it said.
The flare up violence in Ethi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.