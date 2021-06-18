Ad
euobserver
One percent of the world’s population – or 1-in-95 people – is now forcibly displaced, says the UN refugee agency (Photo: Josh Zakary)

Number of people forcibly displaced reaches historic high

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The number of people forced to flee their homes has risen to record numbers, says the United Nations.

A United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) report out on Friday (18 June) says 82.4 million people globally were displaced last year.

"This was more than double the level of a decade ago (41 million in 2010), and a four percent increase from the 2019 total of 79.5 million," it said.

The flare up violence in Ethi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Covid-19 slowing refugee resettlements into EU
EU Parliament wants Europe to take lead on sea-rescues
UN report on pushbacks draws cautious EU response
One percent of the world’s population – or 1-in-95 people – is now forcibly displaced, says the UN refugee agency (Photo: Josh Zakary)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections