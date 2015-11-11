Slovenia erects fence to 'channel' migrants

Slovenia has started building a fence on its border with Croatia, in efforts, the government said, to “prevent the dispersal of refugees and to steer them towards controlled entry points.”

The installation of 1.5 km worth of an 1.8-metre high razor wire structure began early on Wednesday (11 November) morning near the easterly villages of Rigonce and Razkrizje.

The move had been announced on Tuesday by Slovenia prime minister Miro Cerar, who said he wants to "prevent a humanitari...