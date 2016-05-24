Ad
Merkel (l) and Erdogan (r) at the World Humantiarian Summit in Istanbul (Photo: World Humanitarian Summit)

Merkel casts doubt on Turkey visa-free travel

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has cast doubt over whether Turkey could meet conditions on time to be granted visa free travel to the passport-free Schengen area.

"It is likely that by 1 July, certain things won't be put in place. In other words, the visa exemption [will not be granted], as some conditions will not have been fulfilled," Merkel said on Monday (23 May) after meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

"I said clearly that the path towards the r...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

