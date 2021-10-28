Revealed: EU migration plans for Morocco, Libya and others

The European Commission is working on plans to strengthen relations with so-called "partner countries", as part of its pact on migration and asylum.
Leaked commission documents dated earlier this month outline draft proposals on Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia - all available for download below.
The document on Afghanistan offers immediate and short...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
