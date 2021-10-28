Ad
euobserver
A Libyan Coast Guard patrol boat. The Czechs are providing support amid plans for further financing from the Visegrad 4 EU member states (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Revealed: EU migration plans for Morocco, Libya and others

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is working on plans to strengthen relations with so-called "partner countries", as part of its pact on migration and asylum.

Leaked commission documents dated earlier this month outline draft proposals on Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia - all available for download below.

The document on Afghanistan offers immediate and short...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU may face billions in damages over axed Morocco trade deal
EU seeks Afghan safe passage to Pakistan
Libya to get new EU-funded boats despite crimes
A Libyan Coast Guard patrol boat. The Czechs are providing support amid plans for further financing from the Visegrad 4 EU member states (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections