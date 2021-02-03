Extremism in Bundestag poses test of German constitution

Germany's biggest opposition party in parliament, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), may be wire-tapped and infiltrated by undercover agents of the domestic security agency.

This sounds astounding, especially in an election year, right? It is astounding.

Of course, it has to do with our history. The Nazis used all the prerogatives it had, within a democracy, with the stated aim of destroying that democracy.

The authors of Germany's post-war constitution wanted t...