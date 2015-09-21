Frontex to get budget hike after refugee failures

Frontex, the EU's external border agency, is being given a 54 percent budget rise next year as part of a new European Commission package of initiatives to tackle the continent's refugee and migrant crisis.
Frontex executive director Fabrice Leggeri disclosed the agency's budget uplift, which will reach €176 million in 2016, at a House of Lords committee hearing in Westminster on Wednesday (16 September). The agency is also being allowed to increase its headquarter staffing levels in War...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
