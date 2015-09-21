Ad
According to the plan, Frontex will screen and debrief refugees and migrants. (Photo: Frontex)

Frontex to get budget hike after refugee failures

by Nick Mathiason, Victoria Parsons and Ted Jeory, London,

Frontex, the EU's external border agency, is being given a 54 percent budget rise next year as part of a new European Commission package of initiatives to tackle the continent's refugee and migrant crisis.

Frontex executive director Fabrice Leggeri disclosed the agency's budget uplift, which will reach €176 million in 2016, at a House of Lords committee hearing in Westminster on Wednesday (16 September). The agency is also being allowed to increase its headquarter staffing levels in War...

