Hungary violated EU asylum law, rules top court

Budapest violated EU asylum laws by forcing people to first go to Hungarian embassies in Serbia and Ukraine before initiating a claim for international protection, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday (22 June).
The Luxembourg-based court announced the verdict following a lengthy dispute first initiated by the European Commission against Hungary.
The court said Hungary failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law by requiring people seeking international protection to ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
