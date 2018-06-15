How Italy's government might hijack EU migration policy

The rise to power of Matteo Salvini, Italy's new interior minister, has been fuelled by a nationalist rhetoric which singles out migrants as its preferred target.

The League leader's sales pitch to voters has always been elementary: reduce the number of new arrivals and immediately deport all those who have no right to stay in Europe.

In order to fulfil his promises, however, he needs to save the good bilateral relationships with the migrants' countries of origin: this is the on...