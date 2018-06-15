Ad
euobserver
Migrants from Africa intercepted in the Mediterranean (Photo: EEAS)

Investigation

How Italy's government might hijack EU migration policy

Migration
EU Political
by MATTEO CIVILLINI and Lorenzo Bagnoli, ROME,

The rise to power of Matteo Salvini, Italy's new interior minister, has been fuelled by a nationalist rhetoric which singles out migrants as its preferred target.

The League leader's sales pitch to voters has always been elementary: reduce the number of new arrivals and immediately deport all those who have no right to stay in Europe.

In order to fulfil his promises, however, he needs to save the good bilateral relationships with the migrants' countries of origin: this is the on...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Skyrocketing costs for returning EU migrants
Far-right Salvini in Strasbourg rant as he jostles for Italy PM job
How will power swap in Italy and Spain change EU balance?
Migrants from Africa intercepted in the Mediterranean (Photo: EEAS)

Tags

MigrationEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections