"Very soon we shall be in a position to present our proposals in order to reform the Schengen Borders Code," says Avramopoulos. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service/Photo: Georges Boulougouris)

EU seeks new rules on internal border checks

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is working on revising rules that allow EU states to impose internal border controls and checks throughout the passport-free Schengen area.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the EU commissioner for migration, told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (6 September) that a proposal will soon be put forward to reform the so-called Schengen Borders Code.

"Very soon we shall be in a position to present our proposals," he said.

One EU commission official noted that a po...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

