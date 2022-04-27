EU eyes job deal with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia

The European Commission is using labour migration to pressure countries into preventing people from fleeing to Europe on an irregular basis.
The idea is to create so-called "talent partnerships", where people can present themselves for possible job opportunities in an EU member state, before ever leaving their country.
"We stand ready to start with Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (27 April).
The...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
