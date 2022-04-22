How Putin primed Kazakhstan for evading EU sanctions

The events in January in Kazakhstan, previously known as an island of stability in an otherwise turbulent region, have received little follow-up attention, largely as a result of Russian president Vladimir Putin's February invasion of Ukraine.

Civic protests swept Kazakhstan at the turn of the year, resulting in president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issuing a "shoot to kill without warning" order.

Hundreds of innocent lives were lost, and thousands more were subjected to torture and a...