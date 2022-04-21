Weaponising Europe: Why EU should buy arms for its states

Wars have often been catalysts for new European defence initiatives.

In 1950, the launch of the Korean War and the fear of a Soviet invasion of Western Europe led to the French-inspired project of a fully integrated European army.

After the Cold War, European states' experience of the Western Balkans crises in Bosnia and Kosovo encouraged the birth of the EU common security and defence policy.

More recently, the 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia largely stimulat...