Ad
euobserver
Joint procurement can be the starting point for true force integration (Photo: 7th Army Training Command)

Weaponising Europe: Why EU should buy arms for its states

EU & the World
Ukraine
Opinion
by Pierre Haroche, Paris,

Wars have often been catalysts for new European defence initiatives.

In 1950, the launch of the Korean War and the fear of a Soviet invasion of Western Europe led to the French-inspired project of a fully integrated European army.

After the Cold War, European states' experience of the Western Balkans crises in Bosnia and Kosovo encouraged the birth of the EU common security and defence policy.

More recently, the 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia largely stimulat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Pierre Haroche is a research fellow in European security at the Institute for Strategic Research (IRSEM) in Paris.

Related articles

EU welcome for Ukraine refugees — a new gold standard?
Russian rape in Ukraine: 'You can tell from their eyes'
Nato warns of Russian chemical weapons threat
Joint procurement can be the starting point for true force integration (Photo: 7th Army Training Command)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Pierre Haroche is a research fellow in European security at the Institute for Strategic Research (IRSEM) in Paris.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections