Ukrainians arriving in EU could get extended right to stay

An EU law that's never been used may soon be activated to give long-term refuge to an estimated 4 million Ukrainians who could leave the country amid the war with Russia.
The announcement, on Sunday (27 February), came amid a welter of signals that fighting soon could escalate to far more serious levels as the EU and Germany dropped taboos against sending weapons, and Belarus took an even more aggressive posture.
The fighting has so far pushed close to 400,000 people into neighbou...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
