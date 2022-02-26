Ad
Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelensky, at the EU summit in December 2021, flanked by Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Council of the European Union)

West doing too little, too late over Russia's aggression

by Anton Spisak, London,

At 3am on Friday, as the missiles were fired from Russian planes flying above Kyiv and the troops were advancing in their invasion of Ukraine, the European Union's leaders agreed that their governments would stop supplying the country attacking Ukraine with aircraft components.

To think that the Russian companies could until Friday count on spare parts for the armed aircrafts, or semiconductors, or oil products, from Europe, just as their country was fuelling the most dangerous securit...

Author Bio

Anton Spisak is a senior fellow at the Tony Blair Institute. His work focuses on international economics, trade and UK-EU relations. He writes in a personal capacity.

