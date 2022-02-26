West doing too little, too late over Russia's aggression

At 3am on Friday, as the missiles were fired from Russian planes flying above Kyiv and the troops were advancing in their invasion of Ukraine, the European Union's leaders agreed that their governments would stop supplying the country attacking Ukraine with aircraft components.
To think that the Russian companies could until Friday count on spare parts for the armed aircrafts, or semiconductors, or oil products, from Europe, just as their country was fuelling the most dangerous securit...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Anton Spisak is a senior fellow at the Tony Blair Institute. His work focuses on international economics, trade and UK-EU relations. He writes in a personal capacity.
Anton Spisak is a senior fellow at the Tony Blair Institute. His work focuses on international economics, trade and UK-EU relations. He writes in a personal capacity.