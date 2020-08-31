Italy's invisibles: migrant fruit pickers robbed of all rights

Under Italy's eight-week-long coronavirus lockdown, the journey of fruit and vegetables from farm to table came under scrutiny thanks to migrant rights activist Aboubakar Soumahoro.
As undocumented migrants working in the agricultural sector suddenly became labelled as "essential" during the pandemic, Soumahoro shone the spotlight on the exploitative conditions under which they work.
The Covid-19 emergency in Italy highlighted the country's reliance on hundreds of undocumented m...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
