Germany's interior ministry has suggested stopping people at sea and sending them back to Africa to apply for asylum (Photo: Amnesty International Italy)

German ministry wants migrants stopped at sea

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Germany's interior ministry reportedly wants people seeking international protection stopped at sea and returned to north Africa to then apply for asylum in the EU.

A spokesperson for the ministry told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday (6 November) that the plan would save lives and undermine a lucrative smuggling trade.

“The goal must be to remove the basis for people-smuggling organisations and to save migrants from the life-threatening journey," she said.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

