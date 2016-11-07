German ministry wants migrants stopped at sea

Germany's interior ministry reportedly wants people seeking international protection stopped at sea and returned to north Africa to then apply for asylum in the EU.

A spokesperson for the ministry told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday (6 November) that the plan would save lives and undermine a lucrative smuggling trade.

“The goal must be to remove the basis for people-smuggling organisations and to save migrants from the life-threatening journey," she said.

The minist...