French EU presidency struggling on asylum reforms

While the EU welcomes Ukrainians, member states behind closed doors are tightening rules against refugees and asylum seekers from elsewhere.
Their plan is part of an EU-wide reform on migration and asylum first proposed by the European Commission in late 2020.
Almost two years later and internal EU documents show that some member states are using deterrence to make it more difficult for people to gain access to asylum.
A French presidency paper, dated 10 May, lays out ideas...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
