Thursday

10th Aug 2017

  1. News
  2. Headline News

EU defends Commissioners' travel costs

By

The European Commission has defended its use of air taxis for international meetings despite costs of tens of thousands of euros.

The revelations came after Spanish NGO Access Info and Belgian magazine Knack published details of commissioners’ travel costs for January and February last year, which they had obtained via freedom of information requests.

These showed that commission head Jean-Claude Juncker had spent €25,000 on a plane to Rome, that foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini paid €75,000 on a journey to Baku and Yerevan and that Christos Stylianides, the humanitarian aid commissioner, paid €11,000 for a voyage to Somalia and Turkey, among other destinations.

The NGO is still awaiting information for expenses costs for the rest of the year.

Mina Andreeva, a commission spokeswoman, said in Brussels on Wednesday (9 August) that the Juncker trip involved eight other people and that the cost per person was about €2,900.

She said the commissioners ought to travel widely because they were the EU’s “best ambassadors” and needed to “explain our policy” to EU citizens and further afield.

She noted that they took standard flights when these were available, but that they sometimes had to charter planes when no normal flights matched their agenda, or for “security reasons”.

Andreeva added that Juncker seldom travels outside of Brussels, with an average of just over two trips per month, including his monthly attendance at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

She also defended the commission’s decision not to automatically post expenses information online, but to await formal public or press requests, saying the work needed to collate information and to explain it to the public would be too great a burden otherwise.

Andreeva said the Access Info campaign generated 196 requests that were processed in less than six months, but Knack reported its campaign for information on the issue began three years ago.

“We are actually one of the most transparent administrations in the world,” she said.

The 28 EU commissioners spent about €500,000 in total on travel in January and February last year - on hotels and flights.

The commission vice-president, Frans Timmermans, was among the lowest spenders with €6,861.

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. MEP barred from questioning Oettinger on plane trip
MEP barred from questioning Oettinger on plane trip

The Hungarian Green MEP who uncovered EU Commissioner Oettinger's flight to Budapest on a private plane of a lobbyist was not allowed to ask the German politician on the issue in the EP.

News in Brief

  1. Migrant crisis has 'increased the risk of slavery' in EU, study says
  2. Polish president in new clash with ruling party over army
  3. Merkel keeps comfortable lead in latest poll
  4. Czech Republic files lawsuit against EU gun control rules
  5. ECJ president proposes Efta court as Brexit solution
  6. Top UK judge says courts may still apply ECJ rulings after Brexit
  7. Schulz wants to stay German SPD leader, even if losing election
  8. Spain will not block Brexit deal over Gibraltar

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  2. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  3. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  4. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  5. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  7. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  8. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference
  9. ECPAFood Waste in the Field Can Double Without Crop Protection. #WithOrWithout #Pesticides
  10. EU2017EEEstonia Allocates €1 Million to Alleviate Migratory Pressure From Libya in Italy
  11. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen's Message on the Anniversary of the Coup Attempt in Turkey
  12. Martens CentreWeeding out Fake News: An Approach to Social Media Regulation

Latest News

  1. EU defends Commissioners' travel costs
  2. EU calls for dialogue in US-North Korea nuclear row
  3. Holiday season means risk of tropical diseases in Europe
  4. Migrants face 'slavery, torture and death' in Libya
  5. EU needs a lasting solution to the refugee crisis
  6. Spain’s government prepares to stop Catalan breakaway vote
  7. Germany to restart sending migrants back to Greece
  8. Bad information increases contaminated eggs scare