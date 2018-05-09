Wednesday

9th May 2018

  1. News
  2. Headline News

Lords force UK parliament to vote on 'Norway model'

By

Members of the British parliament will be offered a chance to vote on remaining in the European Economic Area (EEA) after leaving the European Union, following a surprise vote in the House of Lords late on Tuesday (8 May).

Despite neither the UK government nor the opposition Labour party leadership approving it, an amendment to the EU withdrawal bill obliging the UK to stay in the European Economic Area after it leaves the EU in 2019 was backed by a majority of 245 Lords against 218.

The vote result came as a surprise, because Labour had urged its peers to abstain in the vote. But 83 Labour peers revolted against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's strategy and secured the majority by voting for the amendment.

As all amendments that are passed by the Lords must automatically be considered and voted on by MPs, the Commons will now need to vote on it too, which could happens as soon as next week.

The Norway model

The EEA is also known as the 'Norway model', because Norway is the most important of the three non-EU countries currently using the model for their relations with the European Union.

Legally EEA members are all the EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Under the model Norway has agreed to accept all EU legislation regarding the single market, and to accept all future legislation that the EU might adopt for the single market in return for free access to the European single market.

The amendment in the House of Lords to stay in the EEA was tabled by Labour Lord Alli, who asked fellow Lords to "support it and ensure that common sense prevails over political dogma".

Eurosceptics argue that it would leave Britain as "a vassal state" to Brussels.

Stephen Kinnock, a Labour MP and a member of the Select Committee on Exiting the European Union supported in a comment in the Guardian the Norway model, saying that staying in the European Economic Area "would not transgress the prime minister's red lines on the single market or on ECJ jurisdiction".

"By committing to an EEA-based Brexit the government would be providing business, consumers and our entire country with the certainty and stability that is so desperately needed," Kinnock added.

Under EEA has Norway effectively renounced the right to adopt national legislation that may be in violation of the single market's legislation.

In return, Norwegian businesses and citizens get free access to the European single market.

Norwegian companies are able to compete for contracts on equal terms with EU companies and Norwegians can travel to and work in other EEA member states, while citizens of the EEA can travel to and work in Norway.

The EEA agreement does not come however free of charge. In the 2014-2021 agreement period, Norway will pay a total of almost €2.8bn.

A separate Surveillance Authority and Court of Justice ensures that obligations under the EEA agreement are fulfilled.

Stronger EEA

Theoretically, Norway can say "no" to new legislation if Norway feels it conflicts with its national interests or is irrelevant to the EEA. But until now, this has not happened.

There has also been surprisingly little debate in Norway about the agreement.

The reason is that it forms part of Norway's national compromise on its relationship with the EU.

A December opinion poll from Nationen and Klassekampen newspapers showed that a majority of 52 percent of Norwegians would vote yes to the EEA if a referendum was held tomorrow. While a larger majority of 66 percent would vote no to EU membership.

According to the Norwegian government would the EEA membership expire automatically when the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

The procedures are governed by Article 127 of the EEA Agreement but the article does not contain specific provisions for the negotiation of a withdrawal agreement, as provided for in Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union.

The article states that at least twelve months' notice must be given in writing for a country to leave the EEA, but so far has the UK not asked to withdraw, despite there being currently less than a year to when Britain leaves the EU.

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. Brexit may alter Norway’s relationship with the EU

Interview

EU and US clash on Iran: an ex-spy's view

Halting the Iran deal could plunge its nuclear programme back underground, the CIA believes. It could also create a sanctions clash with EU states, a former US spy has warned.

Opinion

EU budget must not fortify Europe at expense of peace

Given the European Commission new budget's heavy focus on migration, border management and security, many are asking whether the proposal will fortify Europe at the expense of its peace commitments.

EU piles last-minute pressure on US over Iran nuclear deal

US president Donald Trump is set to announce his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday. The EU says it wants the deal to remain. "We believe the agreement is delivering," said a European commission spokesperson.

Call for 'neutral' government fails to end Italy's deadlock

The leaders of the two main political parties want elections in July, despite fears of low turnout and prolonging the uncertainty. EU officials are worried that a prolonged political uncertainty would further weaken the Italian economy.

Interview

EU regions chief fires warning shot over funding cuts

Committee of the Regions president Karl-Heinz Lambertz tells EUobserver why he is not happy with proposed cuts to the EU's cohesion policy. France has already spoken up against Common Agriculture Policy, but who will speak for the regions?

News in Brief

  1. Puigdemont's Catalan leadership bid rejected again
  2. Protests against Orban on first day of parliament
  3. Malta 'ignoring Libya oil smuggling'
  4. Survey: EU data protection enforcers not prepared
  5. Schroeder greeted as Russia's third most important man
  6. Aid workers cleared on migrant smuggling charges
  7. Lisbon hosts Eurovision song contest for first time
  8. Green MEP barred from entering Russia

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  3. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  6. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  7. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  8. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  9. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  10. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  12. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So

Latest News

  1. EU and US clash on Iran: an ex-spy's view
  2. Lords force UK parliament to vote on 'Norway model'
  3. EU budget must not fortify Europe at expense of peace
  4. Commission's methane delay is 'present for agribusiness'
  5. EU piles last-minute pressure on US over Iran nuclear deal
  6. Call for 'neutral' government fails to end Italy's deadlock
  7. EU regions chief fires warning shot over funding cuts
  8. Pro-EU rhetoric amid crackdown in Turkey election

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  3. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  4. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  5. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  6. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  7. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  10. Counter BalanceThe EIB Needs to Lead by Example on Tax Justice
  11. ILGA EuropeTrans People in Sweden to be Paid Compensation for Forced Sterilisation
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Danger of Standing Up for Justice and Rights in Central Asia