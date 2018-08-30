Thursday

30th Aug 2018

  1. News
  2. Headline News

Macron picks up glove to fight Orban and allies

  • (Photo: Consilium)

By

The race for the heart of Europe ahead of next year's European Parliament elections has begun.

French president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (29 August) accepted a challenge by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini, saying that Europe's populist forces were right to see him as their "main opponent".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"I won't retreat in front of the nationalists and those preaching hatred," Macron told press on a visit to Copenhagen. "If they want to see me as their main opponent, they're right," the pro-Europe politician said.

Italy's Salvini hit back quickly on Wednesday, saying that opinion polls indicated that Macron's real enemies were the French people.

"Instead of giving lectures to other governments, he [Macron] should throw open his own borders, starting from the one at Ventimiglia [with Italy]," Salvini said, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

Macron spoke after Orban met Salvini in Milan on Tuesday (28 August) and the two talked about creating a united political front of anti-migrant forces ahead of the European Parliament (EP) elections next May.

EPP theatre

Hungary's illiberal leader said there were two camps in the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the EU parliament, to which he belongs.

France was the leader of the "pro-migration" camp, while Hungary "wanted to stop illegal migration", Orban said, according to Hungarian news wire MTI.

He said he wanted his and Salvini's "position to become the general one in the EPP".

Orban also claimed that Macron's planned to "blow up" the centre-right bloc.

The EPP has emerged as a theatre of conflict between liberal, pro-European, establishment forces and populist-nationalist eurosceptic ones as Europe prepares for the vote.

Orban's increasingly autocratic rule, government corruption, and hate campaigns have irked liberal-minded EPP members, especially from Nordic and Benelux countries.

But the EPP leadership has stood by its "enfant terrible" because it wants to retain Orban's 12 MEPs in its ranks.

It also recognises that his anti-migration stance has appealed to voters across Europe in recent years.

Meanwhile, Macron aims to build his own party in the EU parliament.

His officials have reached out across the political spectrum in the assembly, including to EPP deputies, to woo national delegations and MEPs.

Anti-migrant alliance

Wednesday's tit-for-tat exchange came after Orban and Salvini discussed a new European political alliance.

Orban said it would "join different energies with a common goal", and would "exclude the left-wing parties and brings to the fore the identities and values that our governments represent".

He added that he wanted to spread his anti-immigrant views within the EPP, which also includes German chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats.

He warned the EPP earlier in June that if it did not support his ideas, he could also splinter off in a new political formation.

Orban has called Salvini, who hails from the far-right END group in parliament, a "hero", but the two make uneasy bedfellows.

Hungary has refused to take in any migrants under EU schemes even though Italy has pushed for help.

But this underlines how transformative the common anti-migrant stance can be for right-wing, nationalist parties which have previously struggled to unite in the EP in the face of mainstream politics.

No solution

Macron, in a speech to French ambassadors on Monday (27 August), pointed to the opportunism of Italy and Hungary when it comes to benefitting from the EU, yet still leading a eurosceptic policy.

"Italy is against Europe when it doesn't show solidarity, but it is for the Europe of structural funds ... Viktor Orban's Hungary has never been against the Europe of structural funds, of common agriculture policy, but it is against Europe when it comes to holding grand speeches on Christianity," the French president said.

"These xenophobes bring no solutions to the problems they point at ... All those with a nationalistic or unilateralist voice agree to denounce Europe, but they rarely agree to find common solutions, including for themselves. The axes we are told about, bring no solution - none," Macron said, referring to an emerging alliance between Hungary, Italy, and Austria.

In Milan on Tuesday several hundred protestors demonstrated against Orban and the two politicians' hardline policies.

"We need to resist against an idea of Europe of hate and barbed wire, which is what Salvini and Orban propose," Emanuele Fiano, a prominent member of the opposition Democratic Party said, according to Bloomberg.

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. Italy targets Hungary with EU budget threat on migrants
  2. Orban allies divided in vote on Hungary sanctions probe
  3. Macron butts heads with Italian populists on migration
  4. Macron and Orban defend opposing EU visions
Orban allies divided in vote on Hungary sanctions probe

The EU parliament's civil liberties committee in a draft report calls on member states to deal with Hungary's backsliding on EU rules. Lawmakers from the centre-right European People's Party were split over the critical report.

Macron and Orban defend opposing EU visions

Two models - of deeper integration and liberal values, versus a Europe of strong and illiberal nations - will define voters' choices in the EU elections in 2019.

News in Brief

  1. Liberal MEPs call to revoke Aung San Suu Kyi's EU prize
  2. EU urges France and UK to halt scallop dispute
  3. EU Commission will 'soon' make proposal on summertime
  4. Hungary and Italy to form European anti-migrant alliance
  5. EU disagrees with Russia over Syrian refugee returns
  6. Northern Ireland beats Belgian no-government record
  7. Bono declares love for EU in German newspaper
  8. Macron makes strong case for Europe in Copenhagen

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. Macron picks up glove to fight Orban and allies
  2. EU milk aid to Syria: a 'Kafkaesque' story
  3. Italy risks losing help if it blocks EU budget, Oettinger warns
  4. Slovakia - from black hole to neutron star
  5. Secrecy on MEP expenses 'against will of plenary'
  6. Minister's resignation impugns Macron's green image
  7. Guiana spaceport undaunted by European newcomers
  8. EU needs to stand apart from US, France and Germany say

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  4. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  6. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  9. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  11. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  12. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us