EU cancels April Fool's 'fake news'

The EU has urged media not to publish April Fool's 'fake news' this year to help combat Russian state lies.

"Protecting our democratic processes and institutions from Russian disinformation has become a major challenge in the modern era," the European Commission said in a "recommendation" out late on Tuesday (31 March).

"To help tackle this, the commission proposes to suspend, for the time being, the common tradition of April Fool's 'fake news' in European media," it said.

The move came after the EU foreign service also accused Russia of "pollution of the information space" that caused "real-world consequences".

Bogus news in Russian media have claimed the US was using ants as biological weapons, for instance, that Western countries practiced gay cannibalism, and that former Swedish foreign minister Margot Wallström advocated mass-castration of white men.

At the same time, many EU media published hoax articles on 1 April each year in a European custom which goes back to medieval festivities, but which now risked making matters worse.

EUobserver's fake news on 1 April 2015, for example, saying that EU institutions had confiscated two Russian amphibious-assault warships, was reported as real news by Russian media at the time.

That kind of thing was not funny in the current climate, Tuesday's EU statement indicated.

The EU communique came after Thailand's military junta also imposed draconian laws against April Fool's pranks on public safety grounds.

But the EU commission added, in a key proviso, that it had no legal mandate on cultural affairs, leaving European newspapers free to deceive their readers.

"While bearing responsibility to guarantee factual news to the public, free and independent media are the basis of a pluralistic and open society," the commission statement said.

"The suspension, with full respect for EU values and fundamental rights, of targeted April Fool's practices, is to be rolled out on a voluntary basis," it noted.

And the whole initiative should be "taken forward by stakeholders in the common spirit of Europe's historical April Fool's festivities," it said.

True and false

Asked by EUobserver if the proviso was a loophole which made the EU 'recommendation' sound like 'little more than a joke', a commission spokesman said: "The argument is similar which deals with the question whether the same man can say what is at the same time both true and false".

For its part, Russia's EU embassy counter-accused the commission of making "cheapjack confabulations".

But senior Russian officials, such as former Kremlin aide Vladislav Surkov, have, in the past, also bragged of "playing with Western minds" to create "paranormal preferences".

"It's like looking in a mirror with another mirror behind you," an EU source said.

This article is an April Fool's joke. None of the quotes or information in it are true.