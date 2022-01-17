Monday

17th Jan 2022

  1. News
  2. Headline News

James Kanter, Shada Islam are new editors at EUobserver

By

Listen to article

EUobserver has recruited James Kanter to become its next chief editor, beginning on 1 February. Shada Islam will become the editor of the EUobserver magazine.

Kanter was a correspondent for the International Herald Tribune and The New York Times in Paris and Brussels for 12 years, and he is the founding editor of the EU Scream podcast on European politics.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"I am very happy that James Kanter takes the lead as new editor-in-chief," said Lisbeth Kirk, who founded EUobserver more than two decades ago. "He will continue EUobserver's long tradition for independent and investigative EU-focused journalism.

"With Shada Islam joining him as magazine editor, EUobserver will become an even stronger and influential media on Europe," Kirk said.

Islam was a correspondent for more than 20 years with media outlets including The Far Eastern Economic Review, the BBC African Service and DPA, the German Press Agency. Her commentaries are published in several European and international newspapers, including EUobserver, the Guardian and East Asia Forum.

As a policy think tanker, she has been the director of Europe and geopolitics at Friends of Europe and now works independently as a commentator, advisor and analyst as head of her own company New Horizons Project.

EUobserver is a not-for-profit online newspaper established in Brussels in 2000. Its high journalistic standards and hard-hitting stories attract a readership that has doubled over the past two years. It supports its journalism through a monthly/yearly subscription.

Under new leadership, EUobserver will remain committed to free-thinking, plain speech and supporting European democracy with reporting and commentary that holds the EU establishment to account.

"I have long admired the independence and values that EUobserver and its team of experienced and focused reporters and editors bring to journalism in Europe," Kanter said. "At a time when the legitimacy of the EU is increasingly contested, those qualities couldn't be more important."

Kanter started his career in independent, non-profit journalism with The Cambodia Daily newspaper in Phnom Penh where he served as editor in chief during the mid-1990s.

Islam's appointments include a visiting professorship at the College of Europe in Natolin and a Solvay fellowship at Vrije University Brussel. She is also senior advisor at the European Policy Centre and other European think tanks and will continue to run New Horizons Project.

"As a truly independent and often fearless news outlet, EUobserver is a must-read for those looking for a diversity of views and who want more than repetitive mainstream commentary on the EU," said Islam.

Kanter will continue producing EU Scream podcast episodes in association with EUobserver and is developing an audio series with Islam that draws on her expertise in geopolitics, fighting racism, and promoting the rights of minorities in Europe.

Kanter and Islam take over from Koert Debeuf, who has served as EUobserver editor-in-chief since 2019.

An expert on the Middle East, Debeuf has broadened coverage In recent years EUobserver to focus on major regional issues.

Debeuf also successfully steered EUobserver through a flurry of attacks in the form of strategic litigation against public participation (aka SLAPPs) — lawsuits brought by powerful individuals and organisations to chill a free press and the work of civil society organisations.

"I am proud to have been the editor in chief of one of the only real independent newspapers in Brussels," said Debeuf. "This is the work of a small but most dedicated team of excellent journalists who are not afraid to speak truth to power."

An expert on the Middle East, Debeuf has written three books including Inside the Arab Revolution and Tribalisation. He recently completed his doctorate on the influence of Arab and Islamic philosophy on European thought.

"I am confident that with James and Shada this newspaper will only become better," said Debeuf.

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. EUobserver's Top 10 stories of 2021
  2. EUobserver wins right to keep VIP jet story online
  3. 20 years of EUobserver

Feature

EUobserver's Top 10 stories of 2021

From the Mediterranean to Minsk, from Covid to climate change, EUobserver has proudly broken original stories on the EU institutions in 2021 - under our ethos of 'Independent. Investigative. Influential.'

Magazine

20 years of EUobserver

Our special anniversary magazine gives an overview of the major events of these past 20 years - and, for every event, we talked to one of the key players. It makes this magazine a document of recent EU history.

Agenda

New EU Parliament chief elected This WEEK

The lead candidate is the centre-right European People's Party's (EPP) Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola, who has been outspoke against corruption and rule-of-law issues - but some MEPs are concerned over her anti-abortion voting record.

News in Brief

  1. French parliament agrees stricter vaccine-pass system
  2. US speaks to energy firms about EU gas cut-off scenario
  3. Anti-vax protests held in the Netherlands, Hungary, Austria
  4. German MEP spends €690,000 on office renovation
  5. Microsoft identified destructive malware in Ukraine agencies
  6. Danish intelligence crisis deepens
  7. Hackers expose Polish military secrets
  8. Swedish soldiers might leave Sahel due to Russian fighters

Agenda

New EU Parliament chief elected This WEEK

The lead candidate is the centre-right European People's Party's (EPP) Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola, who has been outspoke against corruption and rule-of-law issues - but some MEPs are concerned over her anti-abortion voting record.

Latest News

  1. James Kanter, Shada Islam are new editors at EUobserver
  2. The loopholes and low bar in Macron's push for a global tax
  3. No love for Russia in latest EU strategy
  4. New EU Parliament chief elected This WEEK
  5. Lead MEP now wants ETS opt-out for homes and private cars
  6. MEPs seek probe into EU commissioner over Bosnia
  7. EU's Borrell contradicts Germany on Russia gas pipeline
  8. It's time for a more geopolitical EU-Turkey cooperation

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us