Wednesday

29th Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. Nordics

Finland and Sweden to join Nato, as Erdoğan drops veto

  • Ratification due to take several months by national parliaments (Photo: Nato)

By

Listen to article

Turkey has agreed to let Finland and Sweden join Nato after a deal on Kurdish separatists and arms exports.

The foreign ministers of the three countries signed the joint memorandum on Nato accession at the alliance's summit in Madrid on Tuesday (28 June).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Finland and Sweden will not provide support to YPG/PYD [a Kurdish group] and the organisation described as FETÖ [an overseas-based Muslim group] in Türkiye," it said.

They will also "step up activity" in the fight against Kurdish group PKK, which the EU has designated a "terrorist" entity.

And they will "confirm that now there are no national arms embargoes in place" on weapons exports to Turkey, even though it might use them in ongoing fighting inside Syria.

Sweden confirmed it had altered its laws to criminalise more types of pro-Kurdish activism.

Both Nordic states even agreed to "address Türkiye's pending deportation and extradition requests" of Kurdish leaders, while noting this had to be done in line with European due process.

"Tomorrow [Wednesday] allied leaders will make a decision to invite Finland and Sweden to join Nato, to become Nato members. And following this summit, Finland and Sweden will become invitees", Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said while announcing the breakthrough at a meeting of the Turkish, Finnish, and Swedish leaders in Spain.

Invitees can attend almost all Nato meetings and take the floor, but have no decision-making powers.

They will be covered by Nato's Article V mutual defence clause after ratification of their membership by the 30 Nato allies — a process due to take several months.

"If you just look at the map, you understand that it will change the whole security situation in the Baltic region. With Finland and Sweden .... close to the Baltic, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia — it will really strengthen our presence in that part of the world," Stoltenberg added.

Russia had threatened dire consequences if Nato took in any more members prior to launching its invasion of Ukraine.

It subsequently toned down its rhetoric on Nordic enlargement, but Stoltenberg still pointed out the irorny of the developments.

"Well, this is a Finnish and Swedish decision," he said, underlining the fact that Russian president Vladimir Putin had no veto on neighbouring countries' paths.

"He wanted less Nato. Now president Putin is getting more Nato on his borders. So what he gets is the opposite of what he actually demanded," Stoltenberg said.

Site Section

  1. Nordics

Related stories

  1. Western public has 'moral' duty to Ukraine, Nato chief says
  2. Finland optimistic in Turkey talks over Nato
  3. Sweden supports Ukraine's 'European choice'
EU flags absent in Danish referendum campaign

The EU flag is nowhere to be seen, when Danish voters head to the polls on Wednesday — in the ninth referendum on the country's relationship to the European Union since 1972.

Finland builds momentum toward Nato bid

Finnish MPs have got the ball rolling on a week that's expected to culminate in a tectonic shift in Nordic security — Finland and Sweden's decision to apply for Nato membership.

Supported by

News in Brief

  1. Bulgaria expels 70 alleged Russian spies
  2. EU Commission told to improve CAP data analytics
  3. Scotland pushes for second independence vote in 2023
  4. Climate groups: G7 leaders 'backsliding' on climate
  5. Ukraine diplomat urges German MEPs to reject EU taxonomy
  6. EU asylum requests were climbing before Ukraine war
  7. Public sector journalists protest Macron tax plan
  8. EU engine ban splits Germany's coalition

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  2. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers for culture: Protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage!
  4. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants

Latest News

  1. EU presidency still looking for asylum relocation pledges
  2. Finland and Sweden to join Nato, as Erdoğan drops veto
  3. The euro — who's next?
  4. One rubicon after another
  5. Green crime-fighting boss urgently required, key MEP says
  6. G7 leaders want price cap on Russian oil
  7. Western public has 'moral' duty to Ukraine, Nato chief says
  8. Kiwis are my slavery — the hellish life of a Sikh labourer in Italy

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us