We are not closing the door for Hungary, but we have decided we must close it for Victor Orban and Fidesz (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

It is high time to exclude Fidesz from the EPP

by Petteri Orpo and Ulf Kristersson, Helsinki and Stockholm,

Fidesz has gone too far.

The National Coalition Party of Finland and the Moderate Party of Sweden have formally called for the expulsion of Fidesz from the European People's Party (EPP).

The EPP is a party based on common responsibility and shared values. In a time when EU faces challenges from abroad and from within, we have an obligation to take a stance.

When a party, like Fidesz, systematically acts against EU's fundamental values, they no longer belong in the EPP. <...

Petteri Orpo is leader of the National Coalition Party in Finland, Ulf Kristersson is leader of the Moderate Party in Sweden.

