Why Mette Frederiksen should be next EU Council president

The end of Charles Michel's mandate as president of the European Council this year comes at a time of seismic — and consequential — geopolitical shifts.
Ukraine's future is hanging by a thread as it fights courageously against a superior military force. Fears are mounting over a potential Russian attack on Moldova, Georgia, or even Nato itself in the Baltic Sea region. And across the Atlantic, American isolationism threatens to return with Donald Trump the favourite to take over the Wh...
Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a non-resident associate research fellow from the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in Prague.
