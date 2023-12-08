Many problems to solve in Dubai — honesty about them is good

COP28's official list claims more than 97,000 participants are attending the climate summit in Dubai in person.\n \nOne of them is Karen Ellemann, Secretary General of the Nordic Council of Ministers.\n \nThis weekend she will jet to Dubai for talks about climate impact from food production in the Nordic Pavilion, where her organisation hosts over 70 events during the two week climate summit.\n \n"We have h...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
