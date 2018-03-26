Monday

26th Mar 2018

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Appeasement will not work with Erdogan

  • The mausoleum in Ankara of Mustafa Kemal Ataturkk (1881-1938), widely considered the founder of a modern, secular, democratic Turkey - which Erdogan's critics say he is now destroying (Photo: David Stanley)

By

The European Union's top leaders are meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this Monday (26 March) in the Bulgarian city of Varna.

This is the second mini-summit with the Turkish president in less than a year - and when Turkey is reaching new lows in violating basic human rights and fundamental freedoms as an EU 'acceding candidate country'.

When European Council president Donald Tusk and Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker together with the EU rotating president Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borisov will sit with Erdogan, "issues of mutual interest" will dominate the table, according to the invitation letter sent by Tusk.

There is not one single reference to Turkish accession talks. The recurring theme is "common interests".

That is basically what has been going on since the Turkish government led by Erdogan started its despotic drift when serious corruption charges erupted in December 2013.

The Turkish government silenced the media, confiscated resisting newspapers, took the full control of the judiciary, jailed members of parliament and sped up its 'democracy-killing' in the wake of the botched coup attempt of July 15, 2016 which Erdogan famously called "a gift from God".

Yet, the EU leaders pretend Turkey is still on the way to becoming an EU member and fulfils the 'Copenhagen criteria', the strict set of rules for a country to be declared a candidate.

In fact, Brussels knows it better than anyone that Turkey has never been further away from those criteria.

Yet for the sake of the migration deal and other "interests", the EU keeps appeasing president Erdogan, implicitly approving his draconian measures that puts Turkey in the same league with Russia and China.

The pretension that Turkey is still a EU candidate country helps Erdogan to consolidate the democratic facade of an increasingly authoritarian regime.

Appeasement does not work

Appeasement policy does not work at all.

On the contrary, it encourages Ankara to speed up dismantling the remaining pillars of an already-weakened democratic regime. Just have a look at what has happened in the past few days while Erdogan was busy with studying his dossiers before the summit.

Turkey's largest media group, Dogan, was sold to one of Erdogan's cronies at a very low price, a few days after Turkish president issued a veiled threat to the owner of the group that he can be jailed.

Although Dogan had already been tamed and was only critical at times, even that was apparently off limits.

On the same day as this sell-out, the Turkish parliament approved a law for online broadcasting giving far-reaching powers to the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) in allocating licences.

More than 100,000 websites are already banned in Turkey and with these new super-powers, the government-controlled RTUK will be used to silence the last bastions of critical online media.

On Thursday, the German Bertelsmann Foundation published its yearly democracy report, in which it analysed the democratic transformation of some 129 countries.

The report found that Turkey, Brazil and Poland were the countries that have fallen most in the democratisation index and where "political situation has become significantly worse".

The foundation concluded: "In no other country has the subversion of separation of powers advanced as much in recent years as in the highly defective democracy on the Bosporus."

The most condemning of all was the United Nations report on human rights in Turkey.

The report, which was quickly dismissed and condemned by the Turkish authorities as full of "unfounded allegations of terrorist organisations", showed in detail how torture, ill-treatment, sexual assault and electric shocks have made a comeback in 'EU candidate' Turkey.

The most disturbing finding of the report was the detention of some 100 women who were either pregnant or had just given birth on the grounds that they were their husband's associates.

Some of the mothers were detained with their children and some were violently separated from them, which the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein described as "simply outrageous and utterly cruel".

On top of that, 160,000 people were arrested during an 18-month state of emergency; 152,000 civil servants were dismissed, many totally arbitrarily according to the UN report.

These all happened within just the week preceeding the EU leaders' meeting with president Erdogan.

As EU leaders refrain from using their diminishing leverage on Turkey, its dismantling of democracy only speeds up.

It is now high time for EU leaders to realise that appeasement only helps Erdogan maintain a veneer of democracy while eviscerating its institutions.

Selcuk Gultasli was Brussels bureau chief of the Turkish newspaper Zaman. Zaman was closed by decree of the Turkish government in July 2016

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Erdogan's diplomats have become 'Gulenist-busters'
  2. Europe 'cherry-picks' which jailed Turkey journalists to help
  3. EU praises Turkey on migrant deal despite Greek misery
  4. EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds
Erdogan's diplomats have become 'Gulenist-busters'

Under president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's diplomats have been turned into agents hunting supposed followers of his opponent Fethullah Gulen, and are now suspected of harassing journalists even in Belgium.

Analysis

EU praises Turkey on migrant deal despite Greek misery

The EU-Turkey deal was agreed two years ago in Brussels. Focus has largely been on reducing migrant flows across the Mediterranean and helping Syrian refugees in Turkey, while the plight of those on the Greek islands are ignored.

EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds

The EU got "limited" effect for the €9bn it spent trying to modernise Turkey in recent years, auditors have said. Turkey has been "backsliding" on reforms since 2013 due to "lack of political will", the European Court of Auditors found.

Poland's disoriented EU policy

Neither a 'Three Seas' Baltics initiative, nor its burgeoning relationship with China, can save Poland from the fact it needs a strong EU orientation. But Law and Justice's 'more markets, less politics' attitude lost an ally in Brexit.

Poland's disoriented EU policy

Neither a 'Three Seas' Baltics initiative, nor its burgeoning relationship with China, can save Poland from the fact it needs a strong EU orientation. But Law and Justice's 'more markets, less politics' attitude lost an ally in Brexit.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EUobserverStart a Career in EU Media. Apply Now to Become Our Next Sales Associate
  2. EUobserverHiring - Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience - Apply Now!
  3. ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  4. Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan
  5. World VisionSyria’s Children ‘At Risk of Never Fully Recovering', New Study Finds
  6. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMeets with US Congress Member to Denounce Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  7. Martens CentreEuropean Defence Union: Time to Aim High?
  8. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s President Toast Its 60th Anniversary Year
  9. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  10. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  11. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  12. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  2. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  3. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  4. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  5. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  7. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!
  8. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  9. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections