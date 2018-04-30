Monday

30th Apr 2018

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Paying a high cost: EU's role in Spain's painful health cuts

  • 'I take [fewer medicines] than what the doctor prescribed me … I try to use less… in order to make them last longer. What's happening, it is shocking' one 44-year old cancer patient told Amnesty International (Photo: Gusset/Flickr)

By

In a new report, Amnesty International showed how austerity measures, introduced into the Spanish healthcare system in the wake of the global financial crisis, have had a severe impact on the right to health in the country.

In interviews with more than 100 users of the public health system and more than 70 health workers, Amnesty heard how austerity measures have made healthcare less accessible and less affordable.

Typical is Maria (not her real name), 44, who is recovering from breast cancer, and also has arthritis, spondylitis and Crohn's disease.

"I take [fewer medicines] than what the doctor prescribed me … I try to use less… in order to make them last longer. What's happening, it is shocking."

Like many people in Spain, especially those with low incomes and long-term health problems, Maria has been hit hard by the Spanish government's austerity measures.

She told Amnesty International how, despite the seriousness of her conditions, she is often forced to ration her medication to save costs.

The quality of healthcare has also deteriorated notably, with many people expressing concerns about longer waiting times, shorter appointments and poorer-quality equipment.

The Spanish government began to cut spending on healthcare in 2009.

Austerity measures - notably introduced through a Royal Decree law - included shifting some costs of medicines onto individuals, limiting access to healthcare for irregular migrants, and cutting spending on health workers, equipment and infrastructure.

Austerity measures can threaten a range of economic, cultural and social rights enshrined in international law, including the right to health. To prevent or reduce the potential of a negative impact, the UN has developed international guidelines on how states can develop and implement austerity measures in way that doesn't breach their human rights obligations.

However, Spain has failed to follow these guidelines with resulting serious and widespread human rights impacts.

Amnesty International found that Spain has failed to comply with its obligations in several ways, and that the right to health in Spain has been seriously impacted as a result.

For example, the government implemented austerity measures before all other options had been exhausted, and it did not conduct human rights impact assessments or hold adequate consultations and ensure the participation of affected persons first.

In addition, many of the changes introduced to the health system remain in force years later, despite guidelines stating that austerity measures should be temporary.

This failure has had a disproportionate impact on some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Amnesty heard how financial pressure has forced people like Maria to make impossible choices.

Another woman who had recently finished breast cancer treatment said she skipped some of her pills so she could afford a special prosthetic bra.

Above average waiting times

The report shows how health workers are being stretched to their limits, buckling under an unsustainable workload.

The report heard from people who are left waiting in pain for months as they face unbearably long waiting lists to access key services; and people seeking mental health care who are making do with five-minute appointments.

Many of our findings echo other existing research, including by the EU.

For example, the EU's 2017 Country Health profile on Spain said that average waiting times for elective surgeries "are well above the level in other EU countries such as Italy and Portugal".

A recent EU report also noted that the increased difference in unmet health care needs between the lowest and highest income brackets in Spain between 2008 and 2014 was "significant".

However, the role played by the EU itself in the implementation of austerity by member states needs to also be highlighted. In the case of Spain the EU steered the government to implement austerity measures without assessing the potential consequences for people's rights.

This is despite the fact that EU institutions have human rights responsibilities.

EU leadership?

The EU needs to show leadership by taking these responsibilities more seriously, and ensure that all steps are taken to avoid negative impacts on people's human rights, including's right to health, in the future.

As a starting point, EU institutions should acknowledge their role in how austerity has impacted people in Europe, including in Spain, and commit to conducting human rights impact assessments of all member states' economic reform programmes.

The EU should also either conduct, or ask states to conduct, assessments of country-specific recommendations to ensure that the implementation of austerity measures does not result in reduced human rights protections.

Finally, future recommendations and targets for fiscal consolidation from EU institutions should not undermine states' ability to support strong public health systems and fulfil the right to health.

Sanhita Ambast is a researcher and adviser on economic, social and cultural rights at Amnesty International

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Health inequalities are economic issue, says commissioner
  2. Time for EU to take charge of global health research agenda
  3. Spain's De Guindos to be ECB vice-president

Interview

Health inequalities are economic issue, says commissioner

Social and geographical inequalities in Europeans' health are one of the main challenges for the EU, says health commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis. He calls on finance ministers to look at the consequences for their country's economies and competitiveness.

Spain's De Guindos to be ECB vice-president

Spanish finance minister Luis de Guindos will join the the European Central Bank in June, after his sole rival for the vice-presidency job stepped down on Monday.

How Russian propaganda depicts Europe - should we worry?

Russian domestic television - the only source of foreign news for most Russians - consistently shows Europe over-run by immigrants, beset by terrorist atrocities, and on strike. This has serious consequences.

More commitment to renewables from Council, please

More and more consumers are likely to invest in solar panels in the future as it becomes simpler to produce one's own electricity, writes Monique Goyens, director general of BEUC, the European Consumer Organisation.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  2. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  3. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  5. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  6. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  7. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  9. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  10. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  11. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  12. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip

Latest News

  1. Eastern EU states feel 'ridiculed' by commission budget plan
  2. Paying a high cost: EU's role in Spain's painful health cuts
  3. Policymakers must be careful on 'platform regulation'
  4. All eyes on the EU budget This WEEK
  5. Nordic scientists warn Brussels over 'superbugs'
  6. Catalan situation is 'surreal', says Barcelona deputy mayor
  7. EU's 'Malta problem' puts free press at risk
  8. Berlin's fear of AfD slams brake on EU legal migration reform

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight
  3. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  4. Counter BalanceThe EIB Needs to Lead by Example on Tax Justice
  5. ILGA EuropeTrans People in Sweden to be Paid Compensation for Forced Sterilisation
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Danger of Standing Up for Justice and Rights in Central Asia
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Must Work Together to Promote Global Steel Sector
  8. Swedish EnterprisesEU Tax Proposal on Digital Services Causes Concern for Small Exporting Economies
  9. European Jewish CongressCondemns the Horrific Murder of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll in Paris
  10. Mission of China to the EUAn Open China Will Foster a World-Class Business Environment
  11. ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  12. Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan