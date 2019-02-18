Monday

18th Feb 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

EU's chance to step up on Hungary and Poland

  • Hungary's Viktor Orban confronts in the European Parliament the author of a critical report on Hungary's rule-of-law issues and media freedoms, Dutch MEP Judith Sargentini (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The European Union often defends democratic institutions and the rule of law when they are under attack abroad.

But if the EU is serious about defending the bloc's values, they need to show even more resolve when these values are under attack at home.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The European Parliament and European Commission have already taken bold steps to address serious rule of law and fundamental rights breaches in Hungary and Poland.

Now the EU member states should step up.

An EU ministers meeting in Brussels on 19 February will be a key test, just three months before critical European parliament elections.

Tens of thousands of Poles and Hungarians have taken to the street many times to protest what they view as undemocratic and rights-abusing practices by their governments.

They deserve the support and backing of the EU council to ensure that ordinary people's rights in the EU are not trampled by their governments.

In September, the European parliament initiated much needed EU scrutiny over Hungary's dismantling of democratic institutions.

It called on the EU council to trigger political sanctions under Article 7, the EU treaty provision to deal with conduct that puts the union's values at risk.

In December 2017, the EU commission had opened Article 7 proceedings against Poland over its interference with the judiciary.

In parallel, the EU commission has brought enforcement action against both countries, including cases at the EU Court of Justice.

But in recent months, the council, which consists of member states' governments, has given the appearance of lagging behind, making little progress on Article 7 proceedings on both countries.

In part this is because of foot dragging by the current EU presidency, Romania, which faces rule of law criticism of its own.

Some honourable exceptions

Thanks to the leadership of a group of EU countries including Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria, the issue is back on the agenda.

There is no time to waste.

Since December, the Hungarian government has fast-tracked a law through parliament establishing an administrative court system, which the executive will most likely be able to influence if not control.

The government has also sidestepped monopoly and competition laws by merging nearly 500 media outlets into one pro-government conglomerate, further attacking the free press.

In Poland, an EU Court of Justice ruling has forced the country to backtrack on a law forcing judges out of the Supreme Court.

But the government has not yet addressed wider concerns about the rule of law, including interference with the Constitutional Tribunal and the common courts.

In both cases, it's vital for the council to take up the baton from the commission and parliament and to keep up the pressure.

Prime minister Viktor Orban of Hungary and Poland's de facto leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, seem to share the idea that the rights of some may come at the expense of the rights of others, and that public institutions should serve the majority and not all citizens.

Attacking and dismantling public institutions, hijacking courts, publicly smearing the opposition and critical voices, and populist and xenophobic government rhetoric blasted by a media increasingly controlled by the executive are everyday occurrences in Hungary and Poland.

Those cannot be values that the EU would want to see exported around the world.

EU member states need to build on the leadership shown by Sweden's government and others in Brussels.

This is no time to get bogged down in procedural issues or hollow alternatives. Member states should show that they take the values of the EU seriously and that they are willing to stand up for them.

At a time when democratic values and the rule of law are under attack around the world, it's vitally important for all EU institutions to act to protect core EU values and rights at home, including by ensuring that member states that flout them are held to account

Lydia Gall is eastern EU and West Balkans researcher at Human Rights Watch

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Sluggish procedure against Hungary back on table
  2. NGO: Hungary political rights at lowest point since 1989
  3. Hungary and Poland: EU capitals of homophobia
  4. Poland to veto EU sanctions on Hungary
Sluggish procedure against Hungary back on table

EU probes into Hungary and Poland on rule of law and democracy are back on the agenda of EU affairs ministers - but with little guidance from the Romanian presidency, without a clear idea where the procedures are headed.

Could Finnish presidency fix labour-chain abuse?

There can be no more excuses for business. They will be held for responsible for their failure to take action to prevent the risk of human and labour rights through their supply chains.

News in Brief

  1. Czech PM: May's EU elections 'most important ever'
  2. 'History will judge us': May tells MPs on Brexit
  3. Trump warns EU on release of Islamist fighters
  4. Venezuela expels 'conspiratorial' MEPs
  5. Holocaust dispute upsets Israel's EU lobbying
  6. Spain's Sanchez calls snap election on 28 April
  7. 15,000 Belgian school kids march against climate change
  8. May suffers fresh Brexit defeat in parliament

What does Poland want from the EU?

We propose several changes to the EU, derived from the political philosophy behind the current Polish government, and what Poles expect from the EU - this could be seen as a manifesto Poland wants the next European Commission to tackle.

Migration and May elections - time to get facts right

If misinformation in the field of migration can bring a government down, as in the recent case of Belgium following the country's adoption of the UN migration pact, then it can doubtless produce a populist majority in the European parliament.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  2. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  4. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  6. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  7. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”

Latest News

  1. Merkel defends Russia ties, ridicules Trump on cars
  2. British MPs condemn Zuckerberg's misrule of Facebook
  3. EU's chance to step up on Hungary and Poland
  4. ESA pushback against new EU space agency plan
  5. Sluggish procedure against Hungary back on table
  6. Could Finnish presidency fix labour-chain abuse?
  7. Brexit and trip to Egypt for Arab League This WEEK
  8. Belgian spy scandal puts EU and Nato at risk

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  8. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  9. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  11. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  12. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us