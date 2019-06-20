Thursday

20th Jun 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

EU must counter Kushner's so-called 'peace' plan

  • Instead of discussing solutions to end the 52-year old occupation, US special adviser Jared Kushner (right, with the EU's Federica Mogherini) proposes a "good business plan" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

The Donald Trump administration is set to unveil its long-awaited "peace plan" for the Middle East later this year.

This so-called "Deal of the Century" is likely to be no more than a big sham, and the US-led 25 and 26 June economic peace workshop in Bahrain will hardly change this perception.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

As Federica Mogherini confirmed on Monday, the EU is participating: it's time for the EU to make its voice heard.

Despite the countless delays and ambiguities as to what its 'peace plan' may entail, the US administration has made no effort to hide what's in store.

The US-launched "economic peace" workshop conference in Bahrain is a new step in a series of unilateral measures to pressure the Palestinian Authority, undermine Palestinian refugee rights and rule out the international status of Jerusalem.

In Bahrain, the EU should reject anything departing from international law principles and any attempt to diminish Palestinian self-determination and fundamental rights.

Instead of discussing solutions to end the 52-year old occupation, US special adviser Jared Kushner proposes a "good business plan" that overlooks the fundamental political questions and normalises their underlying injustice.

Unfortunately, the experience in Gaza clearly shows that economic measures alone will not be effective without appropriate answers to the root cause of this injustice. History demonstrates that money cannot substitute for long-term measures when short of political leadership.

Whether an official policy document on "peace in the Middle East" follows the Bahrain conference or not is largely incidental at this stage.

The US administration has already moved ahead with the implementation of its plan, passing over Palestinians' basic rights and leaving behind longstanding international standards as well as core norms such as that prohibiting the acquisition of territory by force.

A human rights-based approach could help the EU overcome the mere repetition of countlessly recycled statements.

European leaders know now which way the wind is blowing and the consequences for international values and human rights principles.

The EU long-held exclusive focus on a non-existent middle east peace process has subordinated respect for international norms to a fetishised expectation of a two-state solution.

In practice, this human rights gap has for decades greased the occupation machinery that renders any solution – under any number of states – more and more unrealistic, while increasingly confining Israelis and Palestinians to a reality of annexation and oppression.

Any genuine policy on Israel/Palestine should turn the paradigm around and put the protection of the collective and individual human rights of every person in the region at the core of any political solution.

Developing a human rights-based approach could help the EU move beyond the mere repetition of countlessly recycled statements and towards effectively reversing the situation on the ground.

Because no man is an island, the systematic oppression of the Palestinian people continuously degrades the notion of human rights as universal values.

For the same reason, the structural suspension of international law in Israel/Palestine continuously undermines the credibility of the international liberal system.

Europe cannot lead the world on Israel/Palestine, but it can certainly play a fundamental role in defending the rules-based international order, not least since the EU's survival as a meaningful global actor largely depends on it.

Author bio

Wadih Al-Asmar is president of EuroMed Rights.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU officials prepare for US extravaganza on Palestine
  2. How Israel silences Palestine in EU circles
  3. Millions needed by mid-June to feed war-stricken Gazans
  4. Hopeless Gaza Strip ripe for Islamic State, says UN head
Millions needed by mid-June to feed war-stricken Gazans

The UN is looking for another $60m by mid-June to stave off hunger in the Gaza Strip in the hopes of averting another flashpoint. The demand follows a two-day war earlier this month that killed 25 Palestinians and four Israelis.

Hopeless Gaza Strip ripe for Islamic State, says UN head

Fears are mounting that more extreme militants, possibly linked to the Islamic State, will gain a foothold in the Gaza Strip as trapped youth lose all sense of hope in a conflict that is on the verge of boiling over.

What's going on in Moldova - and what next?

Over the weekend, as private jets evacuated prominent members of the Democratic Party and their allies, Moldovans celebrated the peaceful power transition. Looking beyond the euphoria that surrounded the celebrations, the new government is facing many challenges.

News in Brief

  1. Irish PM: 'enormous hostility' to new Brexit extension
  2. Merkel hopes to name commission chief by early July
  3. Macron: 'Spitzenkandidaten' process is fiction
  4. EU leaders to mull date for 'climate neutrality'
  5. Vestager urges leaders to choose change for presidency
  6. Race to replace May narrows to three
  7. Irish PM anticipates 2050 climate target agreement
  8. Weber's presidency bid hangs in the balance

Six takeaways on digital disinformation at EU elections

For example, Germany's primetime TV news reported that 47 percent of political social media discussions were related to the extreme-right AfD party, when in fact this was the case only for Twitter - used by only four percent of Germans.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  3. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  5. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  6. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  7. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  8. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody

Latest News

  1. EU advisor roasted over Russian media interview
  2. EU must counter Kushner's so-called 'peace' plan
  3. Tusk wants quick deal on EU top jobs at Thursday summit
  4. EU keeps North Macedonia and Albania at arm's length
  5. What's going on in Moldova - and what next?
  6. EU officials prepare for US extravaganza on Palestine
  7. EU urges Swiss to move on talks or face sanction
  8. Frontex transparency dispute goes to EU court

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  2. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  5. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  10. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  11. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us