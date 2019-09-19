Thursday

19th Sep 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Europe's refugee policy is test of its true 'way of life'

  • Mary Robinson is a former president of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. 'With a freshly-elected European Parliament and a new leadership team preparing for office in the EU Commission, we believe it is time for the EU as a whole to adopt (Photo: The Elders)

By

What is the "European way of life"?

In a continent as geographically, linguistically and culturally diverse as ours, this is very difficult to answer.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Gro Harlem Brundtland is a former prime minister of Norway. 'This would represent 280,000 refugees. Can European leaders, and indeed European citizens, honestly say that their societies cannot bear this number of new arrivals?' (Photo: The Elders)

The way that Europeans live their lives is informed by centuries of history, enriched by overlapping traditions and the shared experience of different peoples, from long-settled communities to new arrivals, living side by side.

In today's turbulent times, we believe it is more fruitful to reflect on what constitute European values, and how these can be applied and strengthened in an era of globalisation and mass migration.

All over the world, from children held in cages on the United States' southern border to Rohingya communities living a precarious existence in Bangladesh, the treatment of refugees is a challenge to our common humanity.

In Europe, attention in recent years has focused on the large numbers of people seeking refuge from Syria and other conflict-riven countries in the Middle East, and on the xenophobic backlash this has sparked in some countries and among some political leaders.

There are currently around 2.7 million refugees in Europe, out of an overall population of some 740 million people.

Globally, 25.9 million people are classified today as refugees.

This includes 20.4 million people under the mandate of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), and 5.5 million Palestinian refugees under the specific protection of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Globally, some 70.8 million people are forcibly displaced from their homes due to conflict, climate change and economic inequality.

With a freshly-elected European Parliament and a new leadership team preparing for office in the EU Commission, we believe it is time for the EU as a whole to adopt a new approach.

It needs to develop institutionalised and mandatory mechanisms, obliging a fairer share for the provision of international protection to refugees and asylum seekers across member states.

Europe has faced refugee crises in the past. But for large parts of the last century, this was when Europeans themselves were refugees, after the Second World War, or more recently after the Soviet Union's invasion of Hungary in 1956 and the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

Today, too many political leaders appear to overlook this recent history.

Three years ago, EU leaders joined other heads of state at a special UN summit to agree to develop new Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees.

"Responsibility-sharing" lies at the heart of this vision for humane and fair treatment of refugees, but it has largely been honoured in the breach by the prosperous countries of the Global North.

In 2015, German chancellor Angela Merkel responded to the unprecedented arrival of refugees from Syria and other Middle Eastern conflicts to Europe by saying "Wir schaffen das" ("We can do this") – and opening Germany's borders. To date, some 514,000 Syrian refugees have been welcomed in Germany.

But the wider policies of the European Union have been very much focused on preventing refugees and asylum seekers from arriving on its shores, favouring instead a policy of "externalisation" and paying other countries to host refugees and bar their onward journeys.

The top ten refugee-hosting countries worldwide host about 62 percent of the 20.4 million refugees under the mandate of the UN refugee agency. Turkey, Pakistan and Uganda make up the top three, with Turkey alone hosting some 3.7 million refugees, mainly from Syria.

Proper perspective

These figures put what some people term Europe's "refugee crisis" in perspective.

As former national leaders, we know it is not easy to withstand public pressures and put collective interests ahead of domestic concerns.

National sovereignty remains an essential element to European politics, and EU decisions must acknowledge and respect political realities and the decisions of national electorates.

But without strong institutional leadership on this critical issue, EU values themselves risk ringing hollow, not least to those people seeking safety and protection on Europe's shores.

This is why we believe it is vital that the EU moves forward on agreeing a Union resettlement framework that puts the protection of refugees at its core, and that it endorses the European Parliament's original proposal of committing to take 20 percent of the overall 1.4 million people identified by UNHCR as being in need of resettlement.

This would represent 280,000 refugees. Can European leaders, and indeed European citizens, honestly say that their societies cannot bear this number of new arrivals?

Refugees have enriched European societies for centuries and offer a path to a prosperous way of life today.

All leaders and citizens should recall the words of one of the most famous European refugees of all time, Albert Einstein:

"Not everything that can be counted counts, and not everything that counts can be counted."

Author bio

Mary Robinson is a former president of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Gro Harlem Brundtland is a former prime minister of Norway. They are members of The Elders, the group of independent global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. 'Migration' is now 'protecting European way of life'
  2. EU split on migration widens
  3. New MEPs, new officials, new EU migration policy?
  4. EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'
  5. France, Italy want 'automatic' distribution of migrants
'Migration' is now 'protecting European way of life'

The upcoming European Commission has shuffled migration policy into a euphemistic new "Protecting our European Way of Life" European commissioner portfolio, headed by former spokesman Margartis Schinas. Some MEPs are not happy.

EU split on migration widens

Failure to reform the EU's asylum system and to manage the crisis will likely push increasingly numbers of voters towards far-right and populist parties.

New MEPs, new officials, new EU migration policy?

The fragmented new Europen Parliament does not necessarily foretell paralysis in future EU work on migration and asylum. It is however likely that any new initiatives to be tabled over the next five years might require increasingly-longer gestation cycles.

EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'

A Friends of the Presidency group, set up by the Bulgarian EU presidency, has sifted through the European Commission's proposal to reform Dublin, an EU asylum law that has sparked widespread political tensions and divisions.

France, Italy want 'automatic' distribution of migrants

French president Emmanuel Macron is pressing for an automated distribution of rescued migrants at sea - but also stands accused of tightening asylum rules in his own country as a response to the far-right.

News in Brief

  1. Austria to veto EU trade deal with South America
  2. Brexit minister asks EU for 'flexibility' to secure a deal
  3. Kovesi has 'sufficient majority' for prosecutor post
  4. France, Finland give UK ultimatum for Brexit plan
  5. Minsk talks bode ill for EU's peace summit on Ukraine
  6. Poll: Poland's nationalist rulers to win October election
  7. Irish lawyers clash with EU commission in Apple case
  8. NGOs take aim at EU smartphone pollution

Defending the defenders: ombudsmen need support

Ombudsmen are often coming under attack or facing different kinds of challenges. These can include threats, legal action, reprisals, budget cuts or a limitation of their mandate.

Column

The benefits of being unpopular

Paradoxically, the lack of popularity may be part of the strength of the European project. Citizens may not be super-enthusiastic about the EU, but when emotions run too high in politics, hotheads may take over.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  6. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  8. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  9. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  10. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  11. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat

Latest News

  1. Brexit raises questions for the EU's defence integration plans
  2. Low-carbon cities can unlock €21tn by 2050, report finds
  3. France, Italy want 'automatic' distribution of migrants
  4. Europe's refugee policy is test of its true 'way of life'
  5. A new Commission for the one percent
  6. Juncker: No-deal Brexit 'palpable'
  7. Germany adopts blockchain strategy and says no to Libra
  8. Revanchist Russia continues to rewrite European history

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  5. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  8. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us