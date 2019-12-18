Wednesday

18th Dec 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Column

When trust is low, 'servant leadership' is the answer

By

What can the member states do to address the rampant lack of trust that reigns supreme between them?

I have argued in these pages that Europe is a structurally unstable continent in which nations have very little trust in each other.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • It's a fact that European leaders don't trust other European leaders with their money, their security or their borders (Photo: German Marshall Fund)

America's presence in Europe alleviated this for more than two generations which is why, since the late 1940s, the ever-present mistrust wasn't as blatantly on the surface of European affairs as it had been the norm during 2,000 years of history before that.

Also, since the 1950s, Europeans used the EU framework to integrate those policy fields that required hard compromise but never touched upon the core of the member states' sovereignty: defence, immigration, and money.

Today, the EU's success is measured against whether it can find solutions in exactly these fields. These solutions would require a level of cooperation and, yes, integration, hitherto unheard of.

The hard truth is: the EU needs to succeed in precisely those fields in which its classic integration approach is least likely to work.

As nation states will not disappear any time soon, two major obstacles stand in the way of that kind of success: first, the fact that many politicians believe that they can't sell more Europe to their electorates.

Second, the fact that European leaders don't trust other European leaders with their money, their security or their borders.

Poland does not trust Germany on defence, the Germans don't trust the Italians on money, and nobody trusts that France's nuclear weapons can become a pan-European deterrent.

German dominance in the eurozone is eyed with suspicion and has triggered bloc-building and counter-balancing. In turn, Germany fears that the European Interventon Initiative (E2I), introduced by France, or the Three Seas project, masterminded by Poland, could undermine the institutional framework regulating defence in Europe.

President Emmanuel Macron's overtures to Moscow have triggered fear and consternation in central Europe and Scandinavia.

So has Germany's fierce defence of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. After France's 'no' to enlargement, the Balkan region has lost all confidence in Western Europe's willingness to let them join the club.

Croatia won't accept North Macedonia's new name. Spain wants Gibraltar back. The Irish fear that they will eventually be thrown under the bus in that endless Brexit nightmare. And on goes the list of Europe bleeding trust wherever one casts the eye.

With America's old trust infusion slowly disappearing (and the chances of it ever returning unclear) who can supply the magic ingredient that could make Europe whole again?

The answer is as sobering as it is simple: only the Europeans can do so. Because if they don't, someone else will, and none of the non-American contenders, Russia and China, offer options that could possibly appeal to the Europeans.

So, whoever thought that Europe was a 'done deal', could not have erred more dramatically. The true historic task of Europe still lies ahead: to create enough trust that a structurally unstable continent can stay stable on the inside and secure on the outside without any offshore balancers or external protectors to bail them out.

Europe's historic track record of achieving this is...(drum roll)...zero. And yet it has to be done if we don't want a massive return of the kind of history Europeans know so well.

But how?

Servant leadership

The only feasible way is that the bigger member states exercise what I will call 'servant leadership'.

This is a concept my co-author and me used in a book published in Germany in 2017. It means that the richer, larger, more powerful member states have to be willing to accept their larger power and importance while not exploiting it.

They must be ready to compromise a bit earlier and pay a little more than the rules compel already them to do. They must credibly demonstrate to the smaller member states that they are in it it with them, and that giving up the small short-term gain will, in the long term, pay off handsomely for all.

This is an idealistic vision. But the entire European idea rests on ideals that are rooted in the bitter lessons from history that was very real.

You don't have to be a heart-bleeding idealist to be pro-European, you just have to remind yourself of a Europe without the European idea. Then the brutally realist core of European idealism becomes visible at once.

Very soon, the chance will come up for the bigger member states (and for those who aspire to be big) to prove that they understand the sheer size of the task they have been handed by history.

And it comes in the guise of the most boring, most technical issue the EU has to offer: the negotiations over its budget - the multiannual financial framework (MFF).

The MFF determines how much money can be spent by the EU over seven years, starting in 2021. But in reality, the MFF is much more than a budget plan. It is the living proof of how much aspiration and ambition the member states still have for the EU.

Nowhere become the real inclinations of governments clearer than it their budgets. The MFF is the chance for the bigger member states to demonstrate that they are ready to lead.

And it is the moment where the smaller ones must decide what leadership they want to follow. The MFF will tell all of us how much our leaders believe the EU is worth.

It will be a crucial indicator of how much our governments, i.e. we ourselves, are willing to pay to stabilise a structurally unstable continent. What sounds like a dull, technical issue is, in reality, a key indicator for how much value Europe's nations still attach to their "togetherness".

So far, the negotiations have been marred by jealousy, distrust and general small-mindedness.

But the moment has come to get serious about political trust, made in the EU. And the MFF lends itself in an ideal way to start production.

And mind you, there isn't too much time to waste if the EU wants to achieve what Europe, in all of its history, has never been able to accomplish: being a self-sustained peace machine.

Author bio

Jan Techau is a senior fellow and director of the Europe Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF).

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Don't lead Europe by triggering its fears
  2. Habsburg lessons for Europe's foreign policy
  3. These are the crunch issues for the 2019-2024 EU commission

Column

Don't lead Europe by triggering its fears

For a long time, Europe's strategic chattering class has been wondering what would happen if you took the US out of Europe's security architecture.

Column

Habsburg lessons for Europe's foreign policy

The EU is facing similar challenges. Like the Habsburgs, it must work out ways to navigate an increasingly messy geo-political map and stand firm without the advantage of military predominance.

Column

These are the crunch issues for the 2019-2024 EU commission

These developments will largely determine who will be running the world in the coming decades and perhaps generations. If the Europeans can't find an answer over the five years, they will be toast. And we haven't even mentioned climate change.

Lessons from Vučjak migrant camp in Bosnia & Herzegovina

Last week, the Vučjak camp in northwest Bosnia and Herzegovina was finally closed. Termed "The Jungle" by people who were living there, the camp had no running water, no electricity, no usable toilets, and mouldy, leaking, and overcrowded tents.

Why Poland couldn't sign up to Green New Deal

We need to take into account the different state of economic and social development of each country, not to mention their varying energy systems. We cannot put a climate muzzle on economic growth.

EU investment bank 'wide open to abuse by fraudsters'

Fundamental reforms are needed if the EIB is to become more accountable, democratic and transparent. Establishing a firm grasp on corruption to ensure that public money no longer feeds corrupt systems is a vital first step.

European beekeeping in crisis

Europe's bee population is dying. The number of pollinator species threatened by extinction is increasing each year, and human activity is the main cause.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. The dark side of 'egg' building: workers without papers
  2. When trust is low, 'servant leadership' is the answer
  3. Lessons from Vučjak migrant camp in Bosnia & Herzegovina
  4. Malta murder crisis takes EU centre stage
  5. EU reaches deal to define 'sustainable' investment
  6. Has Europe's foreign policy lost relevance?
  7. Journalists at risk despite fall in war fatalities
  8. Why Poland couldn't sign up to Green New Deal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us