Thursday

30th Jan 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Spotlight on Pakistan and Philippines in EU trade report

  • Many thousands are reported to have been killed by the Philippines government's anti-drugs campaign, with Amnesty International describing it as a "large-scale murdering enterprise" (Photo: mansunides)

By

Since 2005, the EU has implemented a scheme in which low and lower-middle income countries may receive preferential trade conditions in exchange for ratification and implementation of 27 conventions on human and labour rights, environmental protection and good governance.

This Generalised Scheme of Preference Plus (GSP+) has had some real benefits, both economically and with respect to enforcing the related conventions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

However, key to its credibility is ensuring that the EU uses the scheme to hold participating countries to account for any continued human rights violations and inaction.

One such opportunity to do so will present itself soon, when the European Commission will report on the scheme's progress to the European Parliament and Council.

GSP+ has enabled many low and lower-middle income countries, and particularly their manufacturing and export sectors, to benefit economically and create jobs over the years.

Simultaneously, many European businesses and their customers have benefited from the import of tariff-free products and raw materials.

The scheme has also helped the passing of key legislation in these countries, increased awareness and demand for human and labour rights reforms, and the training and resourcing of institutions responsible for implementing and monitoring the conventions.

In the coming days, the European Commission will report, as it does every two years, on whether the eight countries currently holding GSP+ status have been respecting their commitments. The EU's stance towards two of the beneficiary countries will be closely watched: Pakistan and the Philippines.

These two countries benefit most from the scheme, but also raise the greatest human rights concerns. Some 74 percent of all exports under the GSP+ scheme come from Pakistan and 22 percent from the Philippines.

The other six countries, such as Armenia, Bolivia and Sri Lanka, share the remaining 4 percent.

Philippines

In its last report two years ago, the European Commission stated that the possible lowering of the age of criminal responsibility and re-introduction of the death penalty would both be considered significant backwards steps with respect to the Philippines' international obligations.

The EU also stated that the nature of the Philippines' campaign against drugs was "a matter of grave concern", diplomatic language in a situation where some human rights groups found that almost 12,000 people had been killed at that point. The situation has not improved.

Many thousands more are reported to have been killed by the Philippines government's anti-drugs campaign since, with Amnesty International describing it as a "large-scale murdering enterprise".

Pakistan

The situation in Pakistan is less extreme and there have been recent government initiatives to better protect human rights, but serious concerns remain.

In the last report the commission highlighted "worrying developments" and "grave concerns" about the generally weak rule of law in protecting women and children, and the longstanding and widespread issues of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, torture and executions.

Human Rights Watch has recently noted that in Pakistan, "enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture take place with impunity while security forces exercise undue political influence over civilian authorities."

The group also wrote that authorities have failed to establish adequate protection or accountability for abuses against women and girls.

In several participating countries, the Berlin-based Democracy Reporting International (DRI) has found that local civil society organisations consider the GSP+ scheme's monitoring and enforcement to be opaque and weak.

The overall GSP regulation allows for the EU to take several steps in response to such violations, including the option of temporarily removing tariff preferences while the evidence is under review and cooperation is being sought from the country in question.

This was the approach taken with Sri Lanka in 2010. Any such steps beyond simple admonishment would be an important statement by the EU in light of these serious violations, also providing greater impetus for national civil society organisations to advocate for reforms themselves.

The commission's report, and the subsequent response to its findings by the European parliament and council, is an opportunity for the EU to reinforce its stance in favour of human rights.

The scheme can be a win-win for people in beneficiary countries: but only if the EU makes sure that more exports mean more jobs coupled with genuine domestic protection for human and labour rights.

Author bio

Ciaran O’Reilly is GSP+ Global programme manager at Democracy Reporting International (DRI) in Berlin.

DRI has been supporting and empowering civil society in GSP+ countries to monitor rights and support reforms that are needed for beneficiary countries to meet their commitment under the scheme. These efforts have been funded by the European Union since 2017.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal
  2. Pakistani schoolgirl wins EU rights prize
  3. Making EU trade deals work for citizens

Exclusive

Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal

Right-wing Czech MEP Jan Zahradil is leading European Parliament negotiations on a trade deal with Vietnam. As rapporteur, he is supposed to be neutral but has neglected to declare his involvement in a group with ties to the Communist party.

Magazine

Making EU trade deals work for citizens

The Mercosur trade deal and the US trade policy will be debated in the European Parliament's trade committee, where chairman Bernd Lange wants to make genuine progress on enforcing sustainable development measures through the EU's trade agreements.

In Orban's Hungary, the law is not for everyone

Viktor Orban has seen to it that public authorities will not pay legal compensation owed to members of two particularly vulnerable groups: Roma victims of segregated education, and prisoners detained in conditions that violate their human dignity.

Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values

As someone who has been personally targeted by Benjamin Netanyahu's incitement against Arabs and Palestinians, Christians, Muslims and Druze, I still believe that peace is possible. But Donald Trump's 'plan' will be a gift to Netanyahu's campaign.

News in Brief

  1. EU Commission tells staff to avoid China travel
  2. China: EU masterminding 14 member states' repatriations
  3. Catalan premier calls early regional election
  4. EU Parliament votes 621 to 49 in favour of Brexit deal
  5. EU commission presents 43 new proposals
  6. EU asylum agency to expand operations in Greece
  7. EU set to repatriate citizens from coronavirus-hit Wahun
  8. German Left MEP resigns over former far-right membership

Column

Why nations are egomaniacs

A nation, Reinhold Niebuhr wrote, is not capable of altruism. Even less so, if such a group has formed on the basis of strong emotions and casts itself as the "saviour of the nation".

Maltese murder - the next rule-of-law crisis in EU?

While Poland's government is escalating its rule of law crisis by introducing even more drastic measures against the country's judges, another problem is looming over the EU's commitment to upholding the rule of law: Malta.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Spotlight on Pakistan and Philippines in EU trade report
  2. US compares its military in Germany to Israel in Palestine
  3. EU rules leave 5G networks open for Huawei
  4. EU Parliament bids tearful farewell to British MEPs
  5. EPP to keep Orban's Fidesz suspension
  6. EU not prepared for 2015 repeat, warns migration chief
  7. Selmayr did not want top job, says predecessor
  8. EU states wary of MEPs leading future conference

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us