Friday

8th May 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Resources for Covid-19 abuse victims 'insufficient'

  • Social distancing means fewer witnesses will be aware of the violence or be able to provide direct help (Photo: Grzegorz Żukowski)

By

One of the most worrying and consistent trends during the Covid-19 lockdown is an increase in domestic violence.

In Hubei province in China, where the outbreak first emerged, reports of domestic abuse to police more than tripled in February compared to the same period last year.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

According to the European Parliament, cases of domestic violence have risen by one-third in some EU countries in response to the lockdown.

Lockdown makes it more challenging for victims to contact support services or the police while forced to remain under the same roof as their abuser.

Traditional reporting tools, such as a national hotline – one of the requirements of the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence – may be more difficult to use.

For example in Italy, calls to the national helpline have dropped sharply since the lockdown was introduced, but there has been a concomitant rise in reports via other channels such as email.

Witnesses can be a crucial source of support for victims, as highlighted in an ongoing RAND Europe study, but social distancing means that fewer witnesses will become aware of the violence or might be able to provide direct help.

Furthermore, the support services for victims and witnesses, the police and other relevant authorities are stretched to the limits because of staff shortages, travel restrictions or other demands related to Covid-19.

Victims may also be deterred from visiting refuge shelters, their doctor, or accessing emergency healthcare for fear of contracting the virus, as well as being uncertain as to whether they are allowed to leave the home during lockdown.

Governments are taking different approaches in how they act to stop the violence and help victims to be heard during the lockdown.

For example, France offers hotel accommodation for victims to remove them from the reach of their abusers. And in Italy, authorities aim to remove the abuser instead, to spare the victim the additional trauma of having to leave the home.

The European Parliament has called on member states to increase capacity in women's shelters during the pandemic, and to provide flexible tools for reporting domestic abuse such as text messages or online chats.

France has implemented a text message service, and a reporting app was recently introduced in Italy.

Since lockdown was introduced in Spain, a new system has been set up where women can inform pharmacists of abuse by using the code word 'mask 19', allowing pharmacy staff to alert the emergency services.

This system has now been adopted in other countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Norway and Argentina.

However, further action must be taken to share information and develop evidence about the effectiveness of new initiatives introduced in the context of the lockdown. It is important that lessons learned during this period are retained and integrated into future decision-making, since measures introduced are likely to benefit victims even after restrictions are lifted.

A number of studies show that many who have experienced domestic violence for the first time are likely to experience it again within a few weeks or a year. This evidence suggests that if the lockdown triggered more first-time abuse, this increased scale of violence may persist after the restrictions are over.

Therefore, securing adequate resources for support services is vital.

Following Covid-19, governments in some countries, including the UK, France, Belgium and Ireland have promised to increase their financial commitments, but in some countries these promises are still viewed as insufficient to meet the demands.

Finally, it is important to acknowledge that it's not just support services or national authorities who have the opportunity to help victims of domestic abuse.

Extended families, friends, neighbours and co-workers can reach out to make sure their close ones are safe during this time – and not just from Covid-19.

Author bio

Dr Madeline Nightingale is an analyst, Joanna Hofman a senior analyst and Sarah Grand-Clement an analyst at RAND Europe where they are currently conducting a study on the factors facilitating witness reporting of intimate partner violence.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Coronavirus exposes increase in violence targeting women
  2. Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis
  3. The plight of Europe's disabled under coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronavirus exposes increase in violence targeting women

Coronavirus lockdowns have triggered a spike in domestic, sexual and gender-based violence across Europe. However, experts stressed that the end of lockdowns will bring additional challenges, such as economic uncertainty or job losses, which can lead to more abuse.

Coronavirus

Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis

While women are in the frontline on fighting the pandemic, they are also exposed more to the economic crisis that will follow. The pay gap could also grow. More security for flexible jobs, and investment in care work, could help.

The plight of Europe's disabled under coronavirus

'As a single mother, I am now caring for my severely disabled son alone, 24/7, without any assistance, without rest, with more demand for shopping, cooking, feeding and intensive care.'

Letter

Right-of-reply from the Chinese embassy to Belgium

Such claims, based on internal reports four years ago, fall far from the truth, and are mainly based on conjectures and presumptions. The so-called 'Chinese espionage menace' is nothing new and has time and again been proven fictitious.

News in Brief

  1. EU top court hits back after German court ruling
  2. Estonia holds UN talks on 'lessons learned' from WW2
  3. Worldwide 1.1m of 3.8m people infected have recovered
  4. Only 59 minors relocated from Greece
  5. Berlin journalists attacked by lockdown protesters
  6. France will re-impose lockdown if Covid-19 increases
  7. Belgian supermarkets sales up €500m since lockdown
  8. Coronavirus: Child sex-abuse content demand spikes

Column

Saving Europe from corona's nasty geopolitics

Four months into the corona crisis and one month into the social and economic shutdown, it seems the big geopolitical loser of the pandemic is likely going to be Europe.

Coronavirus: A test of the West

We are experiencing the first global pandemic unfolding in the 24/7 news cycle and taking its toll, in real time, on our daily lives, our financial security and the global economy.

Latest News

  1. Russia's EU envoy: The choice is always yours
  2. Time to reinvent our Union learning from Schuman's courage
  3. Kaczyński turning Poland into 'Franco's Spain'
  4. MEPs: Czech PM Babis can't be in budget talks
  5. Right-of-reply from the Chinese embassy to Belgium
  6. Resources for Covid-19 abuse victims 'insufficient'
  7. 'Disappointing' watchdog may get new EU banking role
  8. EU criticised for giving in to Beijing censorship

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us