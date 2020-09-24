Thursday

24th Sep 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Coronavirus: the Swedish model was worth emulating

  • Until very recently, the media of Britain, France, Germany, and neighbouring Denmark and Norway, have all been highly vocal in dismissing Stockholm's strategy (Photo: Jernej Furman)

By

Fuelled by its long and uninterrupted history of statehood as well as its unique geographical location, Sweden has been steadfast in its intent to preserve a healthy dose of its sovereignty and decision-making autonomy from the very moment it joined the EU.

In other words, it has always sought to preserve its ability to chart its own path and avoid total dependency on a supranational body by delicately balancing its regular contributions to various EU-led initiatives with occasional divergencies.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Today, one can see a clear manifestation of this duality in Stockholm's response to Covid-19; an unorthodox set of policies which has received a faire share of analysis and criticism but not praise.

Until very recently, British, French, and German media have all been highly vocal in dismissing Stockholm's strategy as have been the media, and indeed the governments, in the neighbouring countries of Denmark and Norway.

In fact, the latter states managed to surprise outside observers and irritate a good majority of the Swedish public and officials by imposing an entry ban on Swedes due to Stockholm's allegedly misguided containment strategy.

Amongst the former, one could not help but to notice an exceptionally cynical reporting on Sweden in the British media. BBC's coverage in particular mounted to nothing but a pile of highly unbalanced and one-sided accounts with almost all its reports ending with a warning and/or pessimistic tune; that things were going to get much worse and that Swedish authorities would regret going their own way.

Recent events and developments point to the opposite direction, however.

Not only Swedish officials are not regretting their decisions but they can in fact seek credit for the articulation of one the most effective response plans across Europe and beyond.

Today, it is neither the Swedish public that is staging anti-lockdown protests nor is it the Swedish government that is threatening its population with draconian fines as high as £10,000 [€10,900].

To the contrary, confidence in the government's handling of the situation as well as the public spirit and sense of national pride are enviously high.

Numbers of confirmed cases and patients in intensive care as well as death rates are all on a welcomed downward trajectory, and that the government has managed to achieve its priorities: ensuring the psychological welfare of the public and avoiding the collapse of the public healthcare system.

The Swedish economy, meanwhile, is faring finer compared to many other European states.

Small and medium size businesses have been able to absorb the financial shocks considerably better than their counterparts in other parts of Europe while both consumer confidence and consumer spending are amongst the highest in the continent.

Socio-economic life too

Given the above, it is only fair to suggest that the Swedish model has prevailed not just because infection rates are lowering but also because the government has managed to get a handle on the situation without interrupting the socio-economic life of its citizens.

In particular, and as a testimony to the country's advanced and resilient digital infrastructure, the smooth transformation from physical workspace to digital and remote work has been, put simply, phenomenal.

Looking ahead, one could take a safe bet on the emergence of a renewed and concerted push in marketing of the the Swedish model of cyber and ICT resiliency by relevant state organs such as Business Sweden.

The key reason behind Sweden's apparent success in containing the virus, however, is that its strategy has been both expert-led and rooted in the country's own specific and unique circumstances, resources, and priorities.

Equally important, it has been implemented with commitment, vigour, and patience.

These characteristics constitute the bones of the Swedish model and thus it is them, not its tactics, that are worth emulation by others.

Put differently, Sweden's contribution to the handling of similar crisis in the future will be less about what decisions it made and/or what tactics it adopted and more about how it made its decisions and executed its tactics.

And herein lies a bitter reality pill for pan-Europeanists to swallow: any centrally planned, let alone imposed, crisis management framework is bound to failure, and hence member-states governments must be allowed to retain a relatively high degree of decision-making autonomy for the sake of efficiency and EU's own future as a viable political block.

Author bio

Nima Khorrami is a research associate at the Arctic Institute based in Stockholm.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Sweden did it differently - but is it working?
  2. Holding safe elections under Coronavirus
  3. Covid-19: How is Eastern Europe bracing for a second wave?
Sweden did it differently - but is it working?

It is too soon to deliver a verdict on the Swedish 'non-lockdown'. However, should Stockholm succeed in containing the virus without bringing its economy to a standstill, Sweden will enter the looming economic recession in a much better shape.

Holding safe elections under Coronavirus

Implementing new voting technologies and procedures for processing ballots, especially right before an election, can introduce new security risks.

Does Erdoğan's long arm now reach Belgian universities?

Leuven's Catholic University, one of Belgium's best, has decided to close one of its respected but controversial chairs. And many say that is not because of an academic failure or scandal, but a result of the Turkish government's relentless pressure.

News in Brief

  1. German foreign minister in coronavirus quarantine
  2. Report: Roma life expectancy '10 years lower'
  3. US corona death toll passes 200,000
  4. Greece and Turkey agree to resume talks in Istanbul
  5. Seven countries found MidEast energy forum, without Turkey
  6. Four more states join EU medical strategic stockpile
  7. Malta police arrest chief of staff of ex-PM
  8. EP pushing for effective rule-of-law mechanism

How EU can help end Uighur forced labour

A recent report noted apparel and footwear as the leading exports from the Uighur region - with a combined value of $6.3bn [€5.3bn] representing over 35 percent of total exports.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link
  2. EU states struggle to better sync Covid-19 measures
  3. EP groups drop homophobe from Sakharov prize
  4. Legal complaint filed with EU Commission over migration
  5. Coronavirus: Will a second wave divide Europe again?
  6. Coronavirus: the Swedish model was worth emulating
  7. Time to fix Europe's broken migration and asylum system
  8. Covid-19: How is Eastern Europe bracing for a second wave?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  2. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  4. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  6. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us