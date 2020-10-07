Wednesday

7th Oct 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Amazon's spying on EU workers just tip of iceberg

  • Amazon has been caught snooping on the private Facebook groups of its EU-based delivery workers (Photo: Mags_cat)

By

The revelations have been accumulating over the past weeks: the corporation led by the richest person in the world is spying on some of the lowest-paid workers in the EU.

Amazon has been caught snooping on the private Facebook groups of its EU-based delivery workers. It was subsequently revealed that it was also targeting email groups of its tech workers.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

What's more, Amazon is beefing up its espionage capacity.

Its recent job announcements for intelligence analysts with fluency in European languages sought experience in the "intelligence community, the military, law enforcement" aimed at neutralising the "labour organising threats".

Since then, it has appointed the former commander of US Cyber Command to its board of directors, the very person who likely supervised the surveillance of German chancellor Angela Merkel.

All this in the past month.

That is why a coalition of European unions, uniting over 12 million workers, have now written to EU commissioners Nicolas Schmit (Jobs and Social Rights) and Thierry Breton (Internal Market), calling on the EU Commission to urgently open an investigation.

This will help shed light on the mounting allegations of abuse of workers' privacy rights and freedom of association.

While it is among the most rotten, Amazon is not the only bad apple. Corporations are increasingly using digital surveillance techniques to bust workers' collective efforts to improve their conditions.

Illustrating this shift, civil rights group Public Citizen has exposed the existence of "mass surveillance by default at the workplace" and how at least 32 employers – including Amazon – are using Covid-19 health tracking technology to keep tags on at least 340,000 workers in the USA.

We are witnessing a 'data-fication' of the workplace as corporations automate potential candidate selection and interviews, monitor private communications, and track movements via wearables.

These practices lay the foundations for algorithmic management, which removes transparency, accountability and which has been shown to embed structural discriminations into everyday decision-making at the workplace level.

'Trouble makers'

We believe Amazon and other corporations already abuse the data they control to surveil workers to identify 'trouble makers'. The number and detail of the data sets that corporations create, access, and process is increasing exponentially.

For some of this data, including that which is collected in violation of people's digital rights, corporations should not have access to it at all in the first place. For all of this data, workers and the public should have rights to ensure more transparency and accountability.

As exemplified by Amazon, data is power. Strengthening collective bargaining is essential to correct the growing power imbalance between workers and corporations that the unilateral control of data has created.

Ensuring that workers have the means to collectively bargain with corporations, including on data, on an equal footing would go a long way to addressing the injustices that the likes of Amazon are spearheading. It is essential to ensure that the prosperity gained from digitalisation is shared more broadly.

The use of facial recognition and other biometrics technologies within the workplace and beyond poses further threats to workers' efforts to organise.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Association and Assembly, Clément Voule, expressed in his 2019 report that "[t]he use of surveillance techniques for the indiscriminate and untargeted surveillance of those exercising their right to peaceful assembly and association, in both physical and digital spaces, should be prohibited".

For data collected in these and other ways which violate people's privacy rights, corporations (or any other actor for that matter) should not have access to it in the first place. While privacy rights exist, regulation needs to be strengthened to ensure that they apply in this new context, including in the workplace.

Through the GDPR, the EU has shown a commitment to tackling data that is collected in ways that violate people's privacy rights.

The pan-European data protection NGO European Digital Rights (EDRi) has been campaigning for a strong ePrivacy Regulation to build on this and ban the use of facial recognition and biometrics used as mass surveillance.

The workers' movement and digital rights groups are committed to working with the European Commission to implement these vital updates.

Author bio

Oliver Roethig is regional secretary of UNI Europatrade union and Diego Naranjo is head of policy at the NGO European Digital Rights (EDRi).

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Amazon becomes latest target in EU war on tax deals
  2. EU compels Amazon to change 'unfair' e-book contracts
  3. ECJ to clarify power of Belgian watchdog on Facebook cookies
  4. EU top court bins 'Privacy Shield' in Schrems privacy case
ECJ to clarify power of Belgian watchdog on Facebook cookies

The European Court of Justice is due to decide whether the Belgian data protection watchdog can pursue legal action against Facebook - after the social media network was found guilty of breaching Belgian privacy legislation some five years ago.

EU top court bins 'Privacy Shield' in Schrems privacy case

The EU's top court ruled that the EU-US data-transfer pact fails to protect EU citizens' rights to privacy - following a legal challenge from Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems against Facebook. Washington said it was "deeply disappointed" with the ruling.

Hungary - how the government crippled the media

As president of a news organisation operating across Eurasia, I witnessed the reality of non-independent media in central Asia or in Vladimir Putin's Russia. Yet this trend is now becoming more commonplace in parts of the European Union.

News in Brief

  1. Greece: Golden Dawn party guilty of running crime gang
  2. EU Commission adopts 10-year Roma strategy
  3. Bars in Brussels to close for one month
  4. Greek neo-Nazi party faces court verdict
  5. Far-right extremists in German police pose 'danger'
  6. EU urged to create future-proof pharmaceutical strategy
  7. ECJ: surveillance practices in France and Belgium 'illegal'
  8. Poland and Lithuania recall ambassadors from Belarus

Europe has forgotten the 'farm' in 'Farm to Fork'

US secretary of agriculture Sonny Perdue argues that the EU is taking an approach "more based on 'political science' than demonstrated agricultural science" in its new Farm to Fork strategy.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  4. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration

Latest News

  1. Germany builds momentum for EU sanctions over Navalny
  2. Amazon's spying on EU workers just tip of iceberg
  3. Lithuania clarifies role in EU drones for Belarus project
  4. Reporting rules and export ban threaten EU 2025 plastics target
  5. Orban move evicting Budapest university 'unlawful'
  6. High-quality data is essential component for decision-making in challenging world
  7. Why the European Parliament should reject the rule-of-law deal
  8. EU justifies buying surveillance drones for Belarus

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us