17th Sep 2021

Letter

Right of reply: Erik Bergkvist, S&D MEP and shadow rapporteur

Dear EUobserver,

In an opinion piece by Global Witness, Hypocrisy of S&D and Left MEPs on fossil-fuel gas pipelines it is argued that I, in my position as an S&D rapporteur, don't have a clear stance on fossil fuels in the negotiations on the EU energy infrastructure (also called TEN-E). That is far from the truth.

I have a clear mandate from my group to do everything I can to keep fossil fuel out of the revised legislation.

This week we have been negotiating several compromise texts in order to update the regulation and to make sure that it is in line with our climate ambitions; to be a climate neutral continent by 2050.

From start the different political groups were far apart, but now I believe we are about to land in progressive compromises, really putting the climate law to practice.

We are setting the standard for many years to come. Rest assured; I have a clear mandate from my group and I am doing everything in my power to kick out fossil fuels from EU financing. It is not empty rhetoric – it's hard work.

Erik Bergkvist, MEP and shadow rapporteur from S&D

Erik Bergkvist is a Socialists & Democrats MEP and shadow rapporteur.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

The majority of members of the European Parliament's energy committee, including the Socialists and the Left, look set to green-light measures proposed by conservative parties which would lock the EU into fossil gas for years to come.

With the drive for lower prices and emergence of more and more 'fast-fashion' brands, durability is inevitably compromised. However, through new regulation, selling durable products shall no longer be a design option - it will be a legal requirement.

Russia's leaders have been fully aware of the reasons for its underlying economic weakness for more than two decades. Dependency on energy exports and the lack of technological innovation were themes of Vladimir Putin's first state-of-the-nation address back in 2000.

Brussels institutions are devoting time not to Israel's illegal settlements and the two-state solution, but to an entirely different, peripheral issue: an EU-funded study of Palestinian Authority schoolbooks, published in June by the Georg-Eckert Institute in Germany.

