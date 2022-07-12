Tuesday

12th Jul 2022

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

EU needs to look to Indonesia and Philippines to counter China

  • Beijing's tacit endorsement of Russia's unprovoked aggression, has changed the calculation in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

The West's pivot to the Indo-Pacific, aimed at countering expanding Chinese influence, has won consensus among decision-makers in Washington, Paris and London over recent years. But Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion of Ukraine has triggered a reassessment of the policy. A more nuanced picture is now emerging.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Biden administration's National Security Strategy, due to have been published in January, is being rewritten to reflect a growing recognition of the intertwined nature of the challenges posed by Russia and China.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • In comparison to his combustible predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte (picture), Philippines president-elect Bongbong Marcos is someone Europe can do business (Photo: Wikimedia)

The Kremlin's isolation, and Beijing's tacit endorsement of its unprovoked aggression, has changed the calculation.

In Europe, the recalibration of priorities towards a more integrated Eurasian strategy of containing both Russia and China will be welcomed — not least by countries on Nato's eastern flank. But it should also prompt reflection among EU policymakers about the continent's approach to countering Chinese influence as a strategic competitor.

The growing alignment between China and Russia means that Beijing's rising influence in the Indo-Pacific has a direct impact on the many security challenges in Europe emanating from Moscow.

A Russia more dependent on Chinese support will find its ability to wreak havoc in Europe increasingly dictated by whether China is emboldened in its own backyard.

Even as war flames in Ukraine, therefore, Europe cannot neglect to compete with China for global influence. No longer can it be considered a concern primarily for the US and Western partners in the Indo-Pacific region. The question then becomes a simple one: how can the EU support the West's wider containment strategy, especially in the Indo-Pacific?

As much as military muscle, the answer lies in trade. The EU is the most powerful trade bloc in the world, with economic might its most significant strategic asset. Its ability to impose crippling sanctions against the Russian economy has demonstrated the geopolitical weight that brings.

In the Indo-Pacific, Brussels must place its economic strength at the heart of its efforts to build influence in the region. A renewed policy of trade diplomacy with ASEAN nations is required.

In truth, the continent has been comparatively slow off the mark in responding to China's aggressive economic and diplomatic outreach to ASEAN nations with economic advocacy of its own.

The Biden administration's recent launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), while limited in substance, is a useful blueprint for proactive engagement with some of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Ambition in strengthening relationships will be key. Despite facing significant hurdles due to the differing stages of development among south-east Asian economies, an EU-ASEAN trade deal must be the goal.

Europe should look to establish long-term economic partnerships which go beyond trade in commodities and goods, and advance cooperation in technology, skills sharing and the promotion of environmental and safety standards.

There are already strong foundations to work with. Over the course of four decades both the EU and ASEAN nations have benefited from deepening trade and economic relations.

Indonesia — 'sleeping giant'

Bilateral trade deals with Singapore and Vietnam are already in place. A renewed effort must now take place to push forward partnership agreements with ASEANs two largest countries by population: Indonesia and the Philippines.

As the largest Muslim economy in the world and the largest of the ASEAN economies, Indonesia is the sleeping giant of the region. A fact that was long overlooked and underestimated by Europe, by the West as a whole. Predicted to become the fourth largest economy globally by 2050, it can be the centrepiece of any strategy to balance China's influence in the region. After the loss of Russia and Ukraine as suppliers of energy and raw materials, Indonesia will play an important role as an exporter of gas and raw materials in particular for Europe and the West.

This is one reason why carmaker Tesla wants to build its third gigafactory in Indonesia due to its high nickel and tin deposits.

The building blocks for cooperation are in place.

In November last year, the EFTA states signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Indonesia and the EU is already Indonesia's fifth-largest trading partner.

'Combustible predecessor' in Philippines

The Philippines, meanwhile, is already a strategically important partner for Western engagement in the region and holds a mutual defence pact with the United States. The island nation has faced Chinese territorial encroachment in the South China Sea since a 2016 ruling found in favour of the Philippines' territorial rights in the West Philippines Sea.

The recent election of Bongbong Marcos as the country's next president represents a key opportunity for European engagement. A Western-educated leader, he has already signalled to European representatives his eagerness to deepen cooperation and a pragmatic openness to areas of mutual cooperation.

In comparison to his combustible predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, president-elect Marcos is someone Europe can do business with and can certainly put him on the path to improving the human rights or corruption situation and understanding sustainability as a business model for his country.

In the era of strategic competition, deal-making and an ambitious approach to partnerships with ASEAN economies is precisely what is needed.

In turn, bilateral engagement with SE Asia's giants in Indonesia and the Philippines will strengthen the case for the holy grail of its Indo-Pacific trade diplomacy: an EU-ASEAN trade deal which could and should lead one day in a free trade agreement to boost growth and strength on both sides.

To get there, work must start now. Europe's core security interests increasingly depend on it.

Author bio

Oliver Rolofs was previously head of communications at the Munich Security Conference, where he established the Energy and Cyber Security Programme.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU lagging behind in Indo-Pacific race
  2. 'Balancing' China starts in WalMart and Amazon, not Pacific
  3. The EU's 'backyard' is not in the Indo-Pacific
  4. EU needs good diplomats in Indo-Pacific, not people in uniforms

Column

'Balancing' China starts in WalMart and Amazon, not Pacific

No wonder, despite the diplomatic and military initiatives, most countries in the region see China as the new leader. Perhaps it is easier to adjust military strategy towards China, than to tackle the addiction of consumers and companies to China.

The EU's 'backyard' is not in the Indo-Pacific

Europe is no longer an Indo-Pacific power. It will not become an Indo-Pacific power. And if it keeps overreaching its geopolitical ambitions, Europe might lose its credibility as a power - entirely.

North Macedonia's EU accession talks — a 'rotten deal'

One would think that for a country waiting 21 years to start accession talks with the EU, the opportunity to finally do it would be cause for all around festivities and national celebration — instead, for days now, mass protests.

Keeping gas as 'green' in taxonomy vote only helps Russia

Two days before Vladimir Putin launched his illegal war on my home country Ukraine, Russian energy minister Nikolai Shulginov gave an interview addressing the European Commission's taxonomy on sustainable activities — saying he was pleased it kept gas as 'green'.

The Digital Services Act — a case-study in keeping public in dark

Companies and lobby groups like Spotify, Google and International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) were able to lobby member states using live knowledge of the trilogue discussions on content-ranking systems, advertising and liability for search engines.

Council must act on core of EU migration package

By only screening, fingerprinting or relocating (some) refugees, or by outsourcing our border control to Turkey and giving Erdogan our keys, we will not solve the current problems.

News in Brief

  1. Russia temporarily shuts down gas pipe to Germany
  2. Putin and Erdoğan hold talks on grain shipments
  3. Greek NGOs hail EU human-rights case win
  4. New Conservative UK PM to be announced on 5 September
  5. Air quality 'good' in only 11 of 340 cities, EU study finds
  6. Study: Billion Covid-19 vaccines 'likely wasted'
  7. EU agencies recommend second booster for elderly
  8. Dutch finance minister: EU 'will be poorer' due to inflation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  4. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers for culture: Protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage!
  6. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022

Latest News

  1. EU Commission to probe Kroes' Uber lobbying
  2. Unblocking Black Sea 'only solution' to prevent food crisis
  3. Italy's new farmers: 'We want to live like our ancestors'
  4. North Macedonia's EU accession talks — a 'rotten deal'
  5. EU creates hub to stop arms-smuggling out of Ukraine
  6. Unmasked: Who were Putin's spies in the Kingdom of Belgium?
  7. Rule of law and Czech presidency priorities This WEEK
  8. EU needs to look to Indonesia and Philippines to counter China

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us