Wednesday

7th Sep 2022

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Poland's Law & Justice party are playing politics with history

  • PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is a master strategist, and no doubt noticed that Germany's lacklustre delivery of weapons to Ukraine has alienated many in the region — making this the opportune moment to make demands (Photo: pis.org.pl)

By

Listen to article

Poland's ruling nationalist Law & Justice government (PiS) have demanded a staggering €1.3trillion in reparations from Germany for damages from the second world war, but what they really want is domestic approval: PiS are trying to heat things up ahead of next year's elections as their lead in opinion polls diminishes.

Bad blood between Poles and Germany goes back a long way.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • James Jackson: 'Poland needs to better address treatment of its Jewish citizens before taking the moral high ground on history' (Photo: James Jackson)

Even before the horrors of World War Two, when three million Polish Jews and three million ethnic Poles were killed and most of the country's industry and cities utterly destroyed, Germany had already occupied parts of Poland for 123 years, up until 1918.

This year, I spent two months reporting from Poland as Russia's war in Ukraine kicked off.

While there I saw an inspiring and generous nation that was unbelievably willing to open their hearts to Ukrainians, but also one that will never forget the traumas that were inflicted on them by their two bigger neighbours, Russia and Germany.

And PiS are adept at making political capital out of this.

Though Poland's battles with the EU over rule of law are well known internationally, not many realise that the Polish Right rarely refer to 'Brussels'.

To them, their battle is with 'Berlin', who they see as secretly controlling the EU through economic and political might.

Having a German president of the EU Commission hasn't helped with this rhetorical sleight-of-hand, despite Ursula von der Leyen's impressive diplomacy with the countries east of the Oder river.

And by rubbishing PiS demand for reparations, Poland's opposition have fallen right into their trap, in a country where 'German' is used as a political insult for liberal reformers.

PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is a master strategist, and no doubt noticed that Germany's lacklustre delivery of weapons to Ukraine and cack-handed communication since the war has alienated many in the region, making this the opportune moment to make demands.

Bashing the Germans is his age-old strategy, and Poland's long-suffering German minority are facing catastrophic cuts to their constitutionally guaranteed education, a story I traveled to Silesia to cover.

There, I was told that Poland's Germans felt like a punching bag that would be used whenever relations between Germany and Poland were poor, or elections were round the corner.

No more USSR or East Germany

The demand for further fiscal reparations could have a legal case for it — the deal made in 1954 was effectively forced onto the supposed socialist brother nations of the Polish People's Republic and East Germany by the Soviet Union — and East Germany no longer officially exists, having been absorbed by the Federal Republic of Germany.

But the main purpose of this claim is to put Poland's opposition on the back foot and stir emotions in a country that suffered more losses than any other during WW2.

Poland gained all German territory east of the Oder-Niessen line, including the cities now known as Wroclaw, Szczecin and Gdansk, ratified by independent Poland and reunified Germany in a treaty in 1990.

As the report notes, it is impossible to put a cost on human life. However, this isn't an excuse for some of its dodgy reasoning.

The massacres committed by Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera's Ukrainian nationalist militia the ONU are included in the German calculations, while Polish Jews are seen as the responsibility of Israel — who Kaczynski also urged to join Poland in the claim. There is also no mention of the pogroms against Jews that were committed by Polish citizens during and after the war.

Poland's relationship with its Jewish citizens has always been fraught.

Poland's very first elected president, Gabriel Narutowicz, was assassinated five days into office by an antisemitic nationalist who accused him of being a puppet of the Jews, and just last year Polish Jews were barred from getting property lost in the Holocaust.

Polish Jews who were driven out by antisemitic persecution under the Polish communists still struggle to regain their Polish citizenship, despite promises by the late Lech Kaszynski. Poland needs to better address treatment of its Jewish citizens before taking the moral high ground on history.

And if there are to be any further reparations — which shouldn't be ruled out out of hand given the absolute devastation Poland suffered — the demand for reparations should be made in good faith, not driven by domestic machinations.

Author bio

James Jackson is a freelance journalist reporting from Berlin, covering Germany and Central & Eastern Europe. He writes for outlets such as BBC, The Times, Financial Times, Euronews and others. He was a 2022 IJP fellow in Warsaw, and before that a staffer at Deutsche Welle.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Prominent German politicians side with Greece on war reparations
  2. No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says
  3. EU approved Poland's recovery fund despite criticism
No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says

"[The commission's] three commitments must be fulfilled before any payment can be made," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said as criticism of the EU executive mounts for approving Poland's recovery plan.

EU approved Poland's recovery fund despite criticism

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to travel to Warsaw on Thursday to announce the move — which comes after a year-long debate over the release of Covid-19 recovery financing.

Flooded Pakistan needs climate reparations, not EU charity

So far rich countries have pledged pitiful amounts of aid to Pakistan. The EU, responsible for 23.2 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, has allocated a mere €1.8 million for humanitarian assistance — less than five cents per person.

Stop the visas — EU is not a Russia holiday destination

So-called Russian tourists should not be able to travel to the EU and Schengen countries. Tourist visas already issued should be suspended — and stop issuing new ones, says Urmas Paet, vice-chair of the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee.

Poland's Law & Justice party are playing politics with history

Poland's ruling nationalist Law & Justice government (PiS) have demanded a staggering €1.3trillion in reparations from Germany for damages from the second world war, but what they really want is domestic approval, as the opinion-poll lead droops.

Flooded Pakistan needs climate reparations, not EU charity

So far rich countries have pledged pitiful amounts of aid to Pakistan. The EU, responsible for 23.2 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, has allocated a mere €1.8 million for humanitarian assistance — less than five cents per person.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. Hungary tries to unblock EU funds with new anti-graft body
  2. Europe's summer fires released highest emissions since 2007
  3. Beware the 'biomethane is green gas' hot-air PR trick
  4. EU mission in Africa goes on spending spree
  5. Poland's Law & Justice party are playing politics with history
  6. Flooded Pakistan needs climate reparations, not EU charity
  7. Russia blames Western sanctions for EU gas supply problems
  8. EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us