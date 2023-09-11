Tuesday

12th Sep 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

French 'veggie burger' ban goes against tradition of culinary innovation

  • An impaled veggie burger. The debate over 'meaty' terms for plant-based food has a special resonance in France, where cuisine and tradition continue to act as markers of national identity (Photo: Pexels)

By

Listen to article

Back in 2020, the French government put forward a law to ban the use of certain terms for plant-based foods, such as burgers or sausages. However, the French government's decision was challenged in court by the European Vegetarian Union, which aims to defend and promote sustainable and conscious diet choices.

After hearings in the Conseil d'Etat, the controversial "veggie burger ban" has now made it to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), as it awaits answers to a set of specific legal questions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The ECJ's decision will undoubtedly be important for the future of plant-based food labelling across Europe and will have an impact across member states.

But, while we wait for those answers, it is perhaps opportune to take stock of some of the arguments put forward to ban these denominations and why they ultimately fall flat.

The debate has a special resonance in France, where cuisine and tradition continue to act as markers of national identity and are increasingly used to define political boundaries and battlegrounds.

Throughout French history, local cuisine has been renowned for its rich flavours and intricate techniques, embracing innovation from the Renaissance to the Belle Époque. French chefs have continuously explored new ingredients, techniques, and global influences while preserving age-old traditions to create culinary delicacies.

Beyond flavours, French gastronomy has been a living testament to constant innovation. The 1960s Nouvelle Cuisine movement further popularised innovative cooking methods and introduced technologies, such as microwaves, which are now taken for granted in our modern kitchens.

This spirit of tradition and openness should now extend to embracing "meaty" terms for plant-based foods, weaving them into the tapestry of French cuisine.

With the pressing environmental challenges we are currently facing, could not the move to more plant-based diets therefore be an interesting new shift?

It seems entirely within reach to imagine plant-based sausages making it into a Cassoulet from Toulouse, or a seitan steak being served with a side of plant-based sauce béarnaise.

The essence of this pivotal decision lies not merely in linguistic semantics, but in the powerful message it conveys.

Plant-based options represent a significant course of action in our collective pursuit of a more sustainable and compassionate food future. They offer a pathway towards reducing our ecological footprint, conserving precious resources, ending the exploitation of animals, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Rather than confusing consumers, as some detractors would put forward, meat alternatives help consumers to make informed choices that align with their values without compromising on taste and experience. Using 'meaty' terms provides transparency, helping consumers to readily identify products that they might already know.

To those concerned about protecting the integrity of French culinary heritage, I understand your sentiment. However, let us recognise that the very act of innovation is at the heart of this cherished heritage.

The debate over the use of 'meaty' terms has given rise to alternative names such as 'disks' or 'tubes'. Yet, this discourse only serves to create confusion and unnecessary division among consumers.

Language evolves to reflect societal changes, and culinary terminology is no exception. Embracing known terms for plant-based foods acknowledges their place in the culinary landscape, conveying their connection to familiar tastes and traditions.

The goal is not to impose divisive distinctions, but to unite individuals under the shared experience of savouring delicious and sustainable food choices.

In the end, it is not a mere legal debate or a matter of labels. It is about the legacy we leave for generations to come—the legacy of cuisine that adapts to the needs of our planet and societies.

By allowing 'meaty' terms for plant-based foods, we celebrate a gastronomic journey that pays homage to French tradition while paving the way for a more sustainable and compassionate future.

Author bio

Felix Hnat is the president of the European Vegetarian Union (EVU).

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. After the alt–protein hype: a venture capitalist's perspective
  2. Why is EU set to ban 'creamy' and 'alternative to yoghurt'?

Interview

After the alt–protein hype: a venture capitalist's perspective

EUobserver spoke to Marie Asano, head of the food and nutrition team at the European Circular Bioeconomy Fund, an independent 'dark green' venture capital fund — focused on innovative companies that aim to bring bio-based foods to the general public.

A decade of the European Endowment for Democracy

When European Endowment for Democracy was established in 2013, there was scepticism about its raison d'être, and concerns were voiced about the potential for duplicating existing EU efforts. Nearly a decade later, EED has defied these doubts.

Africa climate week proves continent not reliant on West

The Nairobi summit ultimately marked both the first unified voice of the continent in the fight against climate change, and the first time such an ambitious vision of Africa's clean energy prospects has been tabled at such a high-level forum.

Column

Do democrats really *want* to win?

Raymond Aron, the French philosopher, once said that at the end of the day, "I think democracies will win. On one condition, however: they must want it." In today's Europe, there is again reason to doubt this.

Africa climate week proves continent not reliant on West

The Nairobi summit ultimately marked both the first unified voice of the continent in the fight against climate change, and the first time such an ambitious vision of Africa's clean energy prospects has been tabled at such a high-level forum.

Latest News

  1. Turkey casts fresh doubt on Sweden-Nato deal
  2. Inflation prompts Commission to cut EU growth forecast
  3. EU’s €500m gender violence plan falls short, say auditors
  4. French 'veggie burger' ban goes against tradition of culinary innovation
  5. Greece set to ask for EU aid over floods amid mounting anger
  6. Von der Leyen's State of the Union address This WEEK
  7. Tech industry now spends €113m a year lobbying Brussels
  8. Borrell in Tbilisi warns Georgia on Russia flights and rule of law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  2. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  4. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us